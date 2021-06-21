The Justice of Brazil acquitted this to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in one of the corruption cases in which the former president of Brazil was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office, judicial sources reported.

In addition to Lula, the Federal Justice of Brasilia acquitted six other people, including former minister Gilberto Carvalho, who had been denounced for allegedly favoring the automotive sector in exchange for bribes.

In his complaint, filed in 2017, the Prosecutor’s Office affirmed that Lula, who ruled Brazil between 2003 and 2010, published, in exchange for alleged bribes, a legislative measure to favor companies in the automotive sector through an extension of tax benefits for five years, but the accusation was dismissed.

According to Judge Federico Botelho de Barros Viana, the investigation did not “convincingly” show that Lula and Carvalho, who was its minister and also head of the portfolio of the Secretariat of the Presidency during the first government of former president Dilma Rousseff, “participated in the supposedly criminal context.”

The process is framed within the “Operation Zealots”, which since 2015 has been studying alleged irregularities in the CARF, the treasury department in charge of sanctioning tax defrauders, and which also hit several important bankers and politicians.

Lula, who spent 580 days in prison for corruption, was favored this year by a Supreme Court ruling that annulled other penalties for corruption that weighed against him and thus allowed him to restore his political rights.

In a ruling that does not exonerate him, the Supreme Court annulled four lawsuits that were brought against the ex-president in Curitiba courts due to a conflict of jurisdiction and decided that the cases should be restarted in other courts, thus annulling the sentences of almost 26 years in prison that weighed against him.

Following the court decision, the 75-year-old leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) has hinted your willingness to be a candidate in the presidential elections next year, in which he would face the president and leader of the Brazilian extreme right, Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the first polls, the former trade unionist I would lead the electoral race and he would win in an eventual second round against Jair Bolsonaro.

Source: EFE

PB