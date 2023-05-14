The Brazilian Justice has acquitted the Argentine actor Juan Darthés in the case of rape against his former colleague Thelma Fardín. The ruling, released this Saturday by the defense of Darthés, maintains that “there is doubt about the occurrence or not of the carnal conjunction” and that doubt caused the court to decide in favor of the accused. The sentence has been harshly criticized by Fardin and her lawyers, who have already advanced that they will appeal.

The denounced facts came to light in 2018. At the end of that year, Fardin publicly accused Darthés of having raped her in Nicaragua during a theatrical tour in 2009. She was 16 years old; he, 45. Months earlier, three other actresses —Calu Rivero, Natalia Juncos and Ana Coacci— had denounced the actor, known for his leading man’s television roles, for sexual harassment. However, even Fardin’s testimony had questioned the credibility of the victims and Darthés, in addition to denying everything, had counterattacked with a claim for damages against Rivero.

Fardin’s denunciation caused an earthquake. She encouraged hundreds of victims to tell for the first time abuses that they had silenced for years and the actress became a symbol of the fight against sexual violence in Argentina. After trying to take him to court in Argentina and Nicaragua, Fardin managed to have Darthés tried in Brazil, the country of her birth and where she moved after the accusation.

Darthés’ lawyer, Fernando Burlando, celebrated the acquittal. “The evidence is indicative of the inconsistency of the complaint against Juan, they are not what Thelma says… if so, the result would have been different,” the media lawyer told the media. Burlando suggested that Darthés could take legal action against those who “said things that were not true.”

Hours later, Fardin appeared at a press conference at the Amnesty International offices in Buenos Aires, accompanied by her lawyers and a group of Argentine actresses. “I’m tired, but they’re not going to break me,” Fardin said before confirming that she will appeal a sentence that she hopes will change in the second instance. “Of course, Justice is going to be the last bastion of a historically violent and patriarchal system. I want to ask all those people who dared to break the silence, to speak after that conference in 2018, not to feel that this indoctrinates them. They do not indoctrinate me, please, do not indoctrinate you, the people who are going through this,” Fardin said.

The actress’s lawyer, Carla Junqueira, clarified that the ruling does not declare Darthés innocent. “The ruling was very clear in interpreting the facts and evidence and considering that there were acts of sexual violence. If the event had occurred after 2010, the applicable law would be different, ”she indicated. In 2009, the Brazilian Penal Code required evidence of carnal access, that is, proof that there had been penetration, for the crime of rape. The reform of the code carried out the following year “stopped demanding these requirements,” Junqueira explained. As the rape is not considered proven, the other acts of sexual abuse, with lighter penalties, are considered prescribed.

“We are going to appeal this decision, we are optimistic. There is no feeling of defeat, because this decision is a conservative decision that is not in line with the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil”, added the lawyer.

Thelma Fardin during a protest in front of the Brazilian embassy in Buenos Aires in 2022. JUAN MABROMATA (AFP)

“The ruling itself says that much of the sexual abuse is proven, it is proven that he performed oral sex on me and that there was penetration with his fingers, but, as happened in 2009, it is prescribed. If it had occurred in 2010, it would not be prescribed. You have to choose when you are abused,” Fardin said ironically.

The actress, visibly moved, thanked the support received from Argentine society and expressed her confidence that the fight has not been in vain. The change in the relationships of women with men, the change not only of women but also of men and their degree of awareness is a battle that we won”, she affirmed.

