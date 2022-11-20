The former governor of the Central Bank of Brazil Ilan Goldfajn has been elected this Sunday, in the first round of voting, the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), by easily obtaining the necessary votes. Goldfajn, 56, achieved a proportion of 80.08% of the votes and the support of 17 of the regional governors, two more than necessary to achieve the appointment.

The until now director for the Western Hemisphere of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has prevailed over the three remaining candidates, after the Argentine candidate, Cecilia Todesca Bocco, withdrew at the last minute and Buenos Aires went on to give its support to the candidate Brazilian.

In second place in the race this Sunday was the Chilean Nicolás Eyzaguirre, who obtained 9.93% of the vote and the support of two regional governors. The Mexican candidate, Gerardo Esquivel, obtained 8.21% of the votes and the green light from three regional governors. The candidate of Trinidad and Tobago, Gerard Johnson, who had the support of the Caribbean island-nations, obtained the yes of six regional governors, but only 1.61% of the vote.

The vote this Sunday was held after the governors of the IDB dismissed last month the until then president, the American Mauricio Claver-Carone, after an investigation found him responsible for an improper relationship with a subordinate to whom he treated please.

The new president of the IDB, who will have an initial term of five years at the head of the multilateral institution, has a broad technical profile and extensive experience in the public and private financial sector.

