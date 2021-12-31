Philippe Coutinho, a talented 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder, aims to be one of the protagonists of this market that has already begun, especially for clubs in his country, which have shown great interest in being able to count on him after learning that will not be taken into account in FC Barcelona of Spain.
The “Culé” is looking for a way out for the author of two goals in 16 games this season, with a very high salary for his performance: according to the Brazilian portal ‘UOL’, Coutinho would accept to leave on loan to his country and, among those interested appear Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras.
With “Mengao” practically ruled out due to his emergence in the classic Basque rival, the other two clubs are at the top: both Mineiro, current champion of the Brasileirao, and Palmeiras, two-time champion of the Libertadores, stand as the candidate institutions to stay with him. midfielder
However, what would complicate Countinho’s arrival in Brazil would be his file, since the devaluation of the real plays against Barcelona, which needs to reduce its salary mass.
The Brazilian footballer also has several proposals from European casts, including Arsenal, Leicester, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham. With what shirt will we see the extreme next season?
