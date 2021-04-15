The Supreme Federal Court of Brazil reached a majority of seven votes to one annul all the convictions against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which enables him to participate in the presidential elections of 2022.

The ruling, which confirms a March decision, considers that Lula’s cases before the Curitiba court of former judge Sérgio Moro in the Lava Jato operation had no links with the diversion of funds in the state-owned company Petrobras and should return to zero in other jurisdiction.

