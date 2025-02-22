The Brazilian Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel), who was a minority partner, exercised her right of preference and acquired control of the Baixo Iguaçu hydroelectric plant, which belonged to Neoenergia, the Spanish Iberdrola subsidiary in Brazil, both companies reported on Friday both companies .

The announcement occurred only two weeks after Neoenergia reported having reached a Agreement to sell to the French EDF its actions in the hydroelectric plain in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná and that has an installed capacity to generate 350 megawatts (MW).

According to neoenergy, The French agreed to pay 1,430 million reais (about 249.5 million dollars or 238.5 million euros) for its participation in the hydroelectric plant, which is from 70% of the share capital.

The agreement depended on Copel, Owner of the remaining 30%renounce your right of preference and accept to continue as a minority of a hydroelectric plant controlled by EDF.

Copel, with action concentrated precisely in Paraná, He chose to keep the entire hydroelectric, So it will exercise “all the rights and obligations assumed by EDF as a buyer,” Neoenergy reported in a statement. The Brazilian, therefore, will pay the same value that had been offered by EDF for hydroelectric control.

“The conclusion of the operation It depends on compliance with certain conditions Once usual in this type of transaction, including the approval of the Administrative Council of Economic Defense (CADE, antimonopoly organ) and the National Eloctric Energy Agency (ANEEL, REGULATOR) “, according to the note.

Copel was controlled until August 2023 by the Regional Government of the State of Paraná, which privatized most of the actions and stayed with a 27%participation.

The Baixo Iguaçu hydroelectric plant, with a capacity to supply a city of one million inhabitants, is located In the final stretch of the Iguaçu river.

The plant came into operation in 2019 after a investment of 2.3 billion reais (about 400 million dollars) carried out by Iberdrola and Copel.

Neoenergy is one of the great generators of the country, with an installed capacity of 3,861 megawatts (MW) from 44 wind farms (1,554 MW), five hydroelectric plants (2,159 MW) and two solar parks (149 MW).

The Iberdrola subsidiary, with 16.4 million customers In Brazilian states that have 37 million inhabitants, it is the largest distributor in the country, and also acts in the transmission areas, with a presence in 19 of the 27 states of the country.