Among the plans of Tigers for him Opening 2024one of the most important areas is the departure of players, as they still exceed the quota of foreigners, especially if the return of Igor Lichnovsky.
With the arrival of Veljko Paunovicone of his main requests was to see all his footballers and thus define the players he has and those he doesn’t, among those he could enter Samir Caetanothe Brazilian defender who already has proposals from abroad.
And it was recently announced that a historic club of Brazil would have been interested in Samirso in Tigers Alarm bells were ringing as to whether this operation, which would free up an important foreign position, could be carried out.
According to Brazilian media, the Fluminense is the team interested in signing Samir Caetano of Tigersas they have already contacted the club to find out his contractual status and evaluate a possible offer.
The current champion of the Libertadores Cup could bet on the Flamengo youth player; however, his signing is still far from being finalized because there is no formal offer on the table from Tigers.
“Fluminense FC from Brazil has launched a bid for the assignment of Samir Caetano (…) the Brazilian club offers to pay his entire salary,” he reported. Liga MX Transferswhere it was made clear that Tigres’ intention is to have a definitive sale.
At the moment, Samir Caetano has an estimated value of almost 4 million dollarsaccording to the specialized portal of Transfer marketwhich means a considerable decrease to what Tigres paid to the British Watford in 2022, when they paid almost 7 million.
Today, Tigers would be willing to sell to Caetano for a figure close to 4 million dollarsespecially if it is a foreign club, so it is expected that in the next few hours there will be more information about the interest of the Fluminense.
