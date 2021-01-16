Manaus, capital of the sprawling Brazilian state of Amazonas, faces a second wave of the pandemic with daily records of deaths in the last week that have saturated cemeteries and forced authorities to issue death certificates door to door. The shortage of oxygen exacerbates the crisis. Hundreds of people line up in long lines to try to obtain the remedy for their sick relatives who remain at home due to the lack of hospital capacity.

In Manaus, Brazil, the place of origin of another variant of Covid-19, at least a thousand people have been buried in the last week because of the virus, according to data confirmed by local authorities.

On Friday, the capital of the state of Amazonas registered a new official high of 102 deaths from the virus. However, in the last seven days the number of deaths at home suspected of having been infected also increased by 130%.

“This week there was a very large increase in deaths in homes. What was done in a whole month, now is done in a week,” said Arlindo França, director of the Center for the Issuance of Death Certificates, of the Municipal Secretariat of Health. Against this background, funeral services have overwhelmed.

“Our service only works from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and due to the collapse, funeral homes are no longer collecting bodies at home to manage the death certificate in hospitals,” he explained.

Municipal workers remove the body of a man who died at home from Covid-19, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on January 16, 2021. © © AFP / Michael Dantas

For this reason, experts in necrology and pathology visit the homes where deaths have been registered daily, after symptoms of Covid-19 to expedite the death certificate.

However, and after obtaining the document, the bodies remain in the houses waiting to be picked up by the funeral homes, a service that is only provided during the day, due to curfew restrictions. Families that still do not have a death certificate have to wait longer, as the service is only provided to households that do have it.

The situation recalls the similar scenes that Manaus already experienced in the first wave of the pandemic, in the first quarter of 2020, with funeral homes, cemeteries and hospitals that cannot cope. Furthermore, all of Brazil is no stranger to the health emergency: in the last 24 hours, the country registered 1,050 fatalities. Fifth consecutive day with more than a thousand deaths.

The chaos due to the lack of oxygen in the Brazilian Amazon could spread to other states

Hospitals in Manaus were left without available beds or oxygen. At present, at least 400 people are waiting to be treated in a medical center.

Relatives of patients with Covid-19 who must be cared for at home due to the lack of hospital capacity meet to buy oxygen and fill cylinders, by a private company, in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil, on January 15, 2021. © Reuters / Bruno Kelly

The lack of hospital capacity forces hundreds of patients to remain at home, while their families struggle to get oxygen to keep the most serious alive, connected to mechanical respirators. But the resource is scarce and getting it becomes an odyssey.

Extensive lines are recorded daily to collect or refill oxygen cylinders, in a city with a mortality rate of 143 per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the highest in the country, with a national average of 98.5 deaths per 100,000 people .

Some experts cited by the local newspaper O Globo warn about the risk that the shortage of the product is repeated in more regions of the north of the nation and in other locations with limitations in transportation infrastructure. Producing and transporting oxygen, which must be replaced immediately, can take days. The industries of this resource in the region assure that donations are increasing, but that they do not arrive on time.

Technicians affirm that there is a risk of lack of oxygen in regions with transport limitations.

Same as doações, these locations depend on a logistics plan of the federal government. Bolsonaro has now not delivered logistics, nem vacina. Only lies.https://t.co/ZnsEa7dr3R – David Miranda (@davidmirandario) January 16, 2021

In the first wave of the pandemic in the capital of Amazonas, oxygen consumption was 30,000 cubic meters, a record much higher than the current one, since the White Martins company, which has the largest share in this market, ensures that demand already reached 70,000 cubic meters per day. Something that triples the daily production capacity of the company.

Meanwhile, emergency operations are underway to supply oxygen shipments and mechanical respirators to the region. This Saturday, Manaus received 70,000 cubic meters of the chemical element from Belém, in Ferry.

The Army and the Government of neighboring Venezuela joined the efforts. The Brazilian Air Force reported that a second flight with eight oxygen tanks arrived in the region, after a delivery on Friday with five tanks. The Navy announced that it will send 40 respirators.

For its part, Venezuela indicated that the first batch of oxygen has already started on a 1,500-kilometer road trip, which is scheduled to arrive in Manaus this Sunday. Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that his government “will supply oxygen for the duration of the emergency situation in the state of Amazonas.”

During the first wave of the virus outbreak, the Amazon rainforest city showed disturbing scenes of mass graves and corpses piled up in refrigerated trucks. With the new hospital overflows, Manaus has had to redeploy refrigerated trucks, while doctors and relatives of the sick run out of supplies and desperately try to keep patients alive.

With Reuters, EFE and local media