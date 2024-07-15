The UANL Tigers They are outlining the ideal team for the Opening 2024 under the command of Veljko Paunovicwho preferred to wait and see the full squad before confirming the departures and arrivals in this transfer period.
After the first two days, everything seems to indicate that the feline team has already defined its first incorporation for the next tournament, since Brazil There is information circulating that an official offer for a central defender has already been sent.
It is worth mentioning that, currently, Tigers They also have their foreign player spots full, so that is an issue they have to deal with before they can sign another player who does not count as Trained in Mexico (FM).
The player in question is Joaquim Henrique Pereira Silvafootballer of Saints of Brazil for which Tigers has already submitted a formal offer to acquire his services, since the version circulating in South America is that the board headed by Mauricio Culebro has already contacted the offices of the Brazilian team.
In accordance with Globe Sport, Tigers submitted an offer last week for Joaquim Pereira; However, everything seems to indicate that Santos from Brazil will not let him go unless it is for a multi-million dollar sum.
“Santos hopes to get at least 10 million dollars for the player, who they bought at the beginning of 2023 for around 3 million dollars. In addition to the interest of the Botafogoalso Tigers of Mexico submitted an offer for Joaquim’s services, but the board of directors Saintsafter analyzing the proposal, was not interested in the values offered,” the cited media stated.
Joaquim Pereira He is a 25-year-old central defender, almost 1.90 meters tall and right-footed, who plays in Saints of Brazil since the beginning of 2023, a period in which he has accumulated 66 games, five goals and four assists.
This is one of the main prospects in Brazil and, for this reason, is valued at around 10 million dollars by the Brazilian club, although its value in Transfer market is 3 million.
