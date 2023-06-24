The Águilas del América team continues in pre-season work ahead of the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
With the arrival of the coach andre jardinethe strategist continues in constant dialogue with the high command of the azulcrema club, to study who would be the new reinforcements.
Now, the strategist already has in mind a South American center-back for whom the managers would be willing to throw the house out of the window to hire him.
Who is the intended footballer?
According to early reports, André Jardine has his sights on the central defender. Marcilio Florenciowho plays for Fluminense in his country.
One of his main characteristics is his good passing game, since thanks to his height of more than 1.88, he becomes a player who goes well both above and below.
However, the negotiations for the defender would not be easy at all, since one of the main impediments to finalizing the signing is its high cost. According to information from the specialized transfer portal, transfer marktthe value of his card is around the 7 million dollarsan amount that at this time would be outside the American coffers.
For now, the Águilas del América are already preparing for their friendly preparation match for the start of the next tournament, when this Saturday they face the Cruz Azul Machine. It will be at 10 o’clock in the morning when the faces are seen on the Coapa courts.
#Brazilian #centerback #Jardine #America #AP2023
Leave a Reply