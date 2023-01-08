Thousands of supporters of Bolsonaro they stormed the Brazilian Congress, seat of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. They gathered in the area breaking through the blockade set up by the Military Police and invading the ramp and upper area of ​​the building, reaching the roof. The Brazilian media report that they have brought sticks and stones with them, breaking all the windows on the first floor and occupying some rooms, including that of the plenary assembly and the Supreme Court.

Security forces had unsuccessfully attempted to repel the attacks, firing tear gas and stun bombs, and then staged a blitz by firing stun and rubber bullets from helicopters as government officials waited for the air forces to leave the area. According to local media, the police have regained control of Congress, the Presidential Palace and the Supreme Court. Security forces have expelled the Bolsonarists by firing tear gas bombs, and at least 30 rioters have already been arrested. However, the terrorists are still concentrated on the Esplanada dos Ministe’rios lawn, behind a cordon set up by the military.

The attack is carried out by Bolsonaro’s supporters, who do not accept Lula’s victory in the last presidential elections. President DaSilva is in Araraquara, in the state of São Paulo, to examine the damage caused by the heavy rains that have hit the area in recent days. She had also announced it on her official Twitter profile this morning.

President Lula: “Fascists, they will be identified and punished”

Lula held an emergency meeting with ministers, and then held a press conference shared on his social networks.

“Those we call fascists – he said – the most abominable thing in politics, have invaded the building and the Congress. We think there has been a security breach, but the rioters will be identified and punished. And we’ll find out who their sponsors are.”

“Democracy guarantees the right to free expression – he continued – but it also requires people to respect institutions. There is no precedent in the country’s history of what they did today.” The president has made it known that he is evaluating the intervention of the army and has ordered the closure of the center of Brasilia, where the administrative and government buildings are located, for 24 hours, waiting for the national guard to restore order.

“The police let the protesters in: incompetence and bad faith”

Lula also decreed federal intervention in Brasilia until 31 January, then attacking those in charge of security in the area: «Those who were supposed to take care of security didn’t do it, due to incompetence and bad faith. The police did nothing, they just let the protesters in.” The governor of the federal district of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, has meanwhile announced the dismissal of his security secretary, Anderson Torres. Lula’s latest jab is directed at Bolsonaro: «Several speeches by the former president have encouraged all of this. The responsibility also belongs to him and to the parties that supported him ». The president is now returning to Brasilia.

Former President Bolsonaro left the country on December 30, two days before the end of his mandate, and went on board the presidential Air Force plane to Florida, in the United States, refusing to return to hand over the sash to Lula presidential as required by practice. At the moment he has not yet condemned or commented on the current situation.

Another Capitol Hill

Local media videos show people breaking up seats in the plenary. In Palazzo Planalto, the square where the headquarters of the presidential residence, the Brazilian Parliament and the Supreme Court are located, “window panes were broken”. The protesters arrived at the scene after breaking through a blockade by security forces at the end of a planned demonstration in support of the former president.

The thought runs to the comparison with the assault on the Capitol in the United States, on January 6, 2021. «This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail -. Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino wrote on Twitter. The federal district government says there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work. I am in the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice ».

The convictions

The president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, repudiated the “acts of terrorism” seen in Brasilia and affirmed that the putschists must “immediately undergo all the rigor of the law”. Pacheco also said he spoke by telephone with the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who informed him that he “is concentrating the efforts of the entire police apparatus to control the situation”. The security forces of the Federal District are engaged together with the police contingent available to Parliament.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said he was “monitoring and accompanying the acts of vandalism with concern”, while the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, spoke of an “attack on democracy”. “The National Congress has never denied the voice to those who want to demonstrate peacefully – he wrote on Twitter – But it will never give space to riots, destruction and acts of vandalism”.

O Congreso Nacional jamais negou voz a quem Queira se to demonstrate peacefully. But he will never give space for packing, destruction and vandalism. — Arthur Lira (@ArthurLira_) January 8, 2023

Chilean President Boric has expressed his “full support” for Lula’s government, as have European Council President Charles Michel, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and French President Emmanuel Macron.

My absolute condemnation of the assault on the democratic institutions of Brazil. Full support for President @LulaOficial Da Silva, democratically elected by millions of Brazilians through fair and free elections. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) January 8, 2023

The US ambassador in Brasilia, Douglas Koneff, “strongly condemned the attack on institutions”, as did the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken. Biden himself, who at the time of the attack was on the border with Mexico for his first presidential visit of this kind, described the situation in Brazil as “outrageous”.

Even various exponents of Italian politics are condemning what is happening in Brazil at the moment. And many have called into question «friends of Bolsonaro» Conte and Salvini, and Meloni herself, wondering what they are waiting for to condemn the acts of Brasilia. The co-spokesman of Green Europe and deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Angelo Bonelli also asked Tajani to block the procedures for Italian citizenship for Bolsonaro’s children.

For the moment, Prime Minister Meloni has not expressed words of condemnation, but has retweeted the message of Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.

I am following with concern what is happening in Brazil. Any act of violence against democratic institutions must be strongly condemned. Electoral results must always be respected . — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile even Anderson Torres, secretary of public security of the federal district, former minister of justice and public security of the Bolsonaro government, denounced the assault on Parliament, speaking of “inconceivable disorder and unacceptable lack of respect for the institutions”.

“The demonstrators who attacked the parliament, the presidency and the Supreme Court in Brasilia do not represent former president Jair Bolsonaro,” says Valdemar Costa Neto, leader of the Liberal Party to which Bolsonaro belongs, who speaks of “a sad day for Brazil: it is a shame on all of us and does not represent our party, does not represent Bolsonaro.