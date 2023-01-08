Hundreds, maybe thousands of supporters of Bolsonaro they have stormed the Brazilian Congress, seat of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies. They gathered in the area breaking through the blockade set up by the Military Police and invading the ramp and upper area of ​​the building, reaching the roof. The Brazilian media report that they have brought sticks and stones with them, breaking windows and occupying some rooms, including that of the plenary assembly and the Supreme Court.

The police had tried in vain to repel the attacks, firing tear gas and stun bombs, and are now preparing to raid in riot gear. Government officials await the air forces to leave the area.

The attack is carried out by supporters of Bolsonaro, who do not accept the Lula’s victory in the last presidential elections. Authorities report that the president DaSilva he is currently in Araraquara, in the state of Sao Paulo, to examine the damage caused by the heavy rains that have hit the area in recent days. She had also announced it on her official Twitter profile this morning.

Bom domingo. I now go to Araraquara to examine the damage caused by strong dogs in the region. I would converse as a favorite @edinhosilva above the trabalho of civil defense and then I will specify to rebuild part of the infrastructure of the city. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 8, 2023

The former president instead left the country on December 30, two days before the end of his mandate, and went on board the presidential Air Force plane to Florida, in the United States, refusing to return to give Lula the sash presidential as required by practice. At the moment he has not yet condemned or commented on the current situation.

Local media videos show people breaking up seats in the plenary. In Palazzo Planalto, the square where the headquarters of the presidential residence, the Brazilian Parliament and the Supreme Court are located, “window panes were broken”. The protesters arrived at the scene after breaking through a blockade by security forces at the end of a planned demonstration in support of the former president.

The thought runs to the comparison with the assault on the Capitol in the United States, on January 6, 2021, but also with the 2013 protests against President Dilma Rousseff. “This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail – . Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino wrote on Twitter. The federal district government says there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work. I’m in the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice.’

The president of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, repudiated the “acts of terrorism” seen in Brasilia and affirmed that the putschists must “immediately undergo all the rigor of the law”. Pacheco also said he spoke by telephone with the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, who informed him that he “is concentrating the efforts of the entire police apparatus to control the situation”. The security forces of the Federal District are involved together with the police contingent available to Parliament.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, said he was “monitoring and accompanying the acts of vandalism with concern”, while the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, spoke of an “attack on democracy”. “The National Congress has never denied the voice to those who want to demonstrate peacefully – he wrote on Twitter – But it will never give space to riots, destruction and acts of vandalism”.

Chilean President Boric has expressed his “full support” for Lula’s government, and various exponents of Italian politics are also condemning what is happening in Brazil at the moment. And many have called into question «friends of Bolsonaro» Conte and Salvini, and Meloni herself, wondering what they are waiting for to condemn the acts of Brasilia.

Meanwhile even Anderson Torres, secretary of public security of the federal district, former minister of justice and public security of the Bolsonaro government, denounced the assault on Parliament, speaking of “inconceivable disorder and unacceptable lack of respect for the institutions”.