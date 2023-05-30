The Cruz Azul team is working for what will be the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament. After having completed a failure by being left out of the playoffs, now the managers begin to analyze what is coming.
The club’s technical director, Ricardo Ferretti, continues to analyze the next reinforcements to make his squad. And he knows that one of the main areas to strengthen the field is the forward.
The players Michael Estrada, Iván Morales, Ramiro Carrera and Gonzalo Carneiro, did not end up conceding due to their low goal quota, so they have a Brazilian attacker in their sights.
As we reported in 90min, the attacker Moises Vieira da Veiga revolves in the orbit of La Noria. The 26-year-old striker plays for Fortaleza in Brazil.
The first reports suggest that the cement managers have already contacted the player’s agent, so negotiations have begun. Brazilian media have commented that the talks are advanced and are going well.
Moisés Vieira has played so far in his professional career in his country, so if it happens, it would be the first time he has gone out to try his luck in foreign soccer.
With Fortaleza he has played a total of 85 games, scoring 21 goals and contributing 8 assists. According to information from the portal transfer marktits cost in the leg market is 1.30 million dollars.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Brazilian #attacker #Cruz #Azul #sights #AP2023
Leave a Reply