An apparent calm arrives in Brazil after several weeks of indignation and protests denouncing alleged electoral fraud after the defeat of the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, against his rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the elections on October 30. Since then, the climate of tension has only grown, with hundreds of Bolsonarist supporters demonstrating in front of military bases demanding a coup to prevent the leftist leader from reaching government. But this Friday the doubts of a possible military participation in this extreme initiative have been cleared up. Through a statement, the Army reaffirmed its loyalty to Lula.

The commanders of the Army, Navy, and Air Force underlined their “unwavering commitment” to “democracy, the Brazilian people, harmony, and social peace.” In their note they referred to the “popular demonstrations” that, although they have lost strength, have been repeated since election day, in which the polls declared Lula the winner with a difference of 1.8 percentage points over Bolsonaro. The followers of the far-right leader, led by groups of truck drivers, have gathered at the gates of many barracks to demand a coup to prevent “communism” from taking power in the country.

What can be done against them? Nothing for the moment. As the Armed Forces point out, the Constitution guarantees the right “to critical demonstration against constitutional powers”, although it warns that not only are “possible restrictions on these rights reprehensible”, so are “excesses” of those who protest , like the one seen in Santa Catalina, where Bolsonarists swore the flag under the Nazi salute and placed minors as human shields in the blockades imposed on various highways throughout the country. In this sense, they warned that protests that “restrict individual or collective rights, put public safety at risk or threaten the harmony of society cannot be accepted.

transitional government



This statement comes a day after the military raised suspicions about the electoral result after stating that the report on the reliability of the polls “does not exclude the possibility of fraud.” The new communiqué allays fears of his possible participation in a coup d’état and brings greater peace of mind to Lula, who this week has begun to take steps towards political transition.

Today the elected vice president of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, announced the names of 36 people who will hold positions in the leftist government, including two former ministers. On the one hand, Paulo Bernardo, who led Communications about seven years ago and was charged with fraud, will be in charge of the same portfolio. On the other, Guido Mantega, former Minister of Economy from 2006 to 2015 and arrested for alleged corruption in the ‘Lava Jato’ case, will be part of the group responsible for Planning, Budget and Management.