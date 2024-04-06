The prestigious academy of letters in Brazil opened its doors to Ailton Krenak, famous author of 'Ideas to Postpone the End of the World' or 'Ancestral Future', who has a long legacy of sharing indigenous knowledge and culture with the world, as well as in the defense of the environment and natural resources of their country. His texts have been translated into 19 languages.

“I hope that all of Brazil and other Brazilians can understand that we are turning a page in the relationship between the Brazilian Academy of Letters and the indigenous peoples. I already said that I come here to bring the native languages ​​of Brazil to an environment that promotes the expansion of Lusophony. I bring indigenous languages ​​here. “I think this makes a big difference in the history of Brazil.”

With these words, the philosopher, poet, writer and environmentalist Ailton Krenak celebrated on April 5 the fact of having become the first indigenous author consecrated by the highest literary institution in its 127 years of existence.

Krenak was born in 1953 in the region of the Doce River valley, in the State of Minas Gerais, scene of one of the worst environmental disasters in Brazil. At 71 years old, he will occupy chair number 5 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). The writer, who is also an honorary doctor from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, obtained 23 of the 39 votes of the 'immortals', as the members of this prestigious institution are called.

Environmentalist and writer Ailton Krenak receives the “immortal diploma” during the entrance ceremony at the Brazilian Academy of Letters, in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil). EFE – André Coelho

During a ceremony, in which the philosopher appeared in the traditional ABL uniform, black and gold, and wearing an indigenously made band in his hair, Krenak received a sword from the writer Arnaldo Niskier and a necklace from the actress Fernanda Montenegro, protagonist of the famous film 'Brazilian Central Station'.

In the backdrop was the Petit Trianon, the building designed in 1922 by architect Gabriel-Pierre Jules Marmorat to house the French pavilion during the international exhibition commemorating the first centenary of Brazil's independence. A year later, in 1923, the palace, which is a replica of the Petit Trianon in Versailles, was donated by the French Government to the ABL. Inaugurated on July 20, 1897 in Rio de Janeiro, this cultural institution aims to promote the national language and literature.

Faithful to his literary style, Krenak decided to skip the usual protocol of this type of event, in which the honorees read a paper from the pulpit, and preferred to deliver a speech marked by improvisation and digressions. Serene and at the same time good-humored, the new 'immortal' highlighted the importance of oral tradition. “We are heirs of time immemorial. Everything we know comes to us through oral discourse,” he stated.

“Work with indigenous culture, with the valorization of orality”

The president of the entity, Merval Pereira, highlighted that Krenak is a poet with “a very unique and appropriate vision of the world for this moment,” in which the world is concerned about the environment and indigenous peoples fight for their rights. “All of this is embedded in Krenak's victory at the Academy. He is an indigenous person who works with indigenous culture, with the valorization of orality,” stated Pereira. For the writer Zuenir Ventura, also a member of the ABL, Krenak's entry into the Academy “represents a historical reparation.”

Curiously, the recognition of the first indigenous writer occurs in the same week that Lula's Government granted moral reparation to the Krenak people, originally from Minas Gerais, and the Guaraní Kaiowá people, from Mato Grosso do Sul, for serious violations of rights. human rights suffered during the 21 years of the military dictatorship (1964-1985).

It is a very important achievement. What happened to the Krenak people is completely absurd and atrocious

These indigenous people were persecuted by the military regime and forced to abandon their territories. Furthermore, a reformatory was built in the Krenak territory which, according to experts from the Ministry of Human Rights, became an arbitrary detention center to carry out social control of these indigenous people. Even the exercise of their religious rites was curtailed.

On April 2, the Amnesty Commission, linked to the Ministry of Human Rights, resolved to recognize the first requests for collective reparation in the history of the country. It has been a happy coincidence. The decision was unanimously approved by the commission, a collegiate body of the Brazilian federal government. It should be noted that this type of collective reparation does not provide for any financial compensation. The measure has a purely symbolic nature. It serves as an apology and also as a recommendation for other public organizations to guarantee the rights of these violated groups.

“It is a very important achievement. What happened to the Krenak people is completely absurd and atrocious. It is an open wound for many Brazilians. The National Truth Commission (which between 2012 and 2014 investigated the crimes of the dictatorship) was very important in the sense of beginning to look at the havoc caused by the dictatorship to indigenous peoples. Before the Commission, this was not even an issue. My father was a volunteer on the Truth Commission precisely because he wanted this issue to enter strongly into the final report,” writer Rita Carelli, a close collaborator of Ailton Krenal, explains to France 24. Daughter of an anthropologist and a documentary filmmaker, both very committed to the indigenous cause, Carelli acted as a bridge with the publisher Companhia das Letras so that Krenak's texts reached the public.

A cosmogony immortalized on paper

In a short time, his books became a literary phenomenon, something very recent in a country that for decades turned its back on indigenous culture.

“When I traveled with my parents to indigenous lands and came back painted jenipapo (sacred fruit of the indigenous people), suffered bullying at my school. Nobody was interested in discovering what he had done in those villages and everything he had learned,” remembers Carelli. Today Krenak's works have crossed borders. 'Ideas for postponing the end of the world' has been translated into 19 languages ​​and more and more readers are interested in the cosmogony that the thinker constructs in his other books, such as 'Ancestral Future' and 'Life is not useful'.

Ailton Krenak is also an exuberant speaker, possessing a captivating, creative and slightly ironic personality. As an activist in the socio-environmental movement and defender of the rights of indigenous peoples, Krenak participated in the founding of the Alliance of Forest Peoples and the Union of Indigenous Nations. He also played a crucial role in the 1987 Constituent Assembly, in which he participated thanks to a popular amendment. His speech during the fierce debates over the 1988 Constitution went down in history. Dressed in a white suit and tie, he painted his face with black paint from the jenipapo to claim their origins.

His presence in the ABL can be interpreted as a cathartic act of a conservative and unrepresentative institution, which perhaps has decided to redeem itself. The controversy that broke out in 2018 is still very present in Brazil, when the Academy voted against the appointment of Conceição Evaristo, the main black writer in Brazil and for some critics, even the best writer, without racial cuts.

At the time, it was an attempt to challenge the lack of diversity in the ABL, whose members are white and overwhelmingly male. Social media supported the idea and the black and feminist movements gathered 25,000 signatures on a virtual petition to put pressure on the ABL. Finally, the white filmmaker Cacá Diegues won the dispute. Krenak's “polyphonic” presence will undoubtedly help to diversify the monochromatic discourse of an entity that in its entire history only had two female presidents, the writers Nélida Piñón and Ana Maria Machado.