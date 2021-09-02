The series of Bravely has been charged with keeping the spirit of Square Enix JRPG classics alive to this day. Although the sales of the series do not compare with what we can see with other properties of the company, there is a market that asks for more games of the series. Thus, it was recently revealed that this franchise will still be alive, but there are still a couple of years to go before seeing a new installment.

In a talk with Famitsu, Tomoya Asano, producer of the series, mentioned that the Bravely series will continue in the future. Nevertheless, the next installment is three or four years away. This was what he commented:

Bravely Default II was well received by fans and as a result we look forward to continuing the series as we believe we can achieve it once again. That being said, we are still in the planning phase and I suspect development will take another 3-4 years, so we would appreciate if the fans could be patient with us. “

Asano is currently working as a producer on Project Triangle Strategy, and has contributed to the series of Octopath Traveler, so it is very likely that we will see more about these projects before the Bravely series has a new game.

Similarly, it was recently revealed that Bravely Default II, which debuted on Nintendo Switch last February, already almost exceeds one million units sold. With this, this JRPG is now available on PC, so the popularity of this title will surely grow.

Via: Nintendo Everything