2022 promises to be a great year for the team of Bravely Default, which despite having the most promising TRIANGLE STRATEGY, anticipates on Twitter that this year there will be other announcements and releases.

Here is the message in question, which bears the signature of the producer Tomoya Asano:

＼明けましておめでとうございます／ 本日より仕事始めです。

今年はトライアングルの他にも複数タイトルの発表や発売を計画しています。 どうぞ、ご注目下さいませー！ &

年末年始企画もたくさんのお便りありがとうございましたm_ _m チーム一同、引き続きがんばります 浅野 pic.twitter.com/sX6fVynae2 — ブレイブリーデフォルトII公式 (@BDFF_OFFICIAL) January 6, 2022 Happy New Year!

The work restarts today.

This year, in addition to Triangle Strategy, we have plans for releases and announcements of various titles.

I hope you await them with trepidation!

Furthermore, I want to thank you for the many greetings received for the end and beginning of the year holidays.

The whole team will continue to give their best. Asano

Although all this puts a lot of hype and meat on the fire for this 2022 that has just begun, it is good to remember that just last November the same Asano had confirmed that no new console titles of Bravely Default was currently in development.

What ads will they be able to give us? We really can’t wait to discover them! For the moment it is good to stay focused on TRIANGLE STRATEGY, arriving from 4th March on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Official Twitter page Street Nintendo Enthusiast