There is a Switzerland of watchmakers of proverbial prudence, and there is a temperamental and brave Switzerland, represented by the soccer team that Granit Xhaka commands. Man embodies a doubly extraordinary phenomenon: he is the idol of a country of people who bears little resemblance to him, and he has achieved it through a procedure that would have discredited anyone. No to Xhaka, who at 28 years old appears in Valdebebas to measure himself against Spain with the stripes of the boss. In the national team, which has 84 appearances, what the Arsenal midfielder commands.

“Granit decides the tactic, decides how to play, and how his teammates position themselves on the field,” observes Thomas Schifferle, a journalist for the Tages-Anzeiger, Zurich’s leading newspaper. “He is the center of the team. He is to Switzerland what Ramos is to Spain ”.

This boy’s leadership goes back a long way. The son of political exiles from the former Yugoslavia, he grew up in the streets of Basel and before his voice changed, he raised the U-17 World Cup in Nigeria in 2009. That ensured his status as a precocious figure. Amid praise he was validated with two Swiss League titles at Basel and a transfer to Borussia Mönchengladbach. At only 23 years old he was already captain of the German team and his prestige did not stop growing. His fierce temperament, his dominant character, his eagerness to prevail in any way in midfield fights was valued. The coaches chose him for his unbridled courage and, perhaps without realizing it, accentuated features in him that deformed him. By dint of expressing his aggressiveness in each operation of the game, he became an unpredictable footballer. The worst record in a midfielder. In the position that imposes rigor, thoughtfulness and alertness, Xhaka set the mark of exasperation.

Until Unai Emery benched him last season, Xhaka was a fixed number in all Arsenal lineups. Imposed by Arsène Wenger in 2016, the shuttlecock inspired the confidence of footballers who never hide. This virtue, in Xhaka is also the origin of his problem.

If your team loses the ball, it increases the degree of intensity until it crosses the border of violence. More than one sports director, put to value him, rejected him because he gave away fouls where he did not have to. On the face of the play, if his team gets the ball back, he keeps asking for it. But developing the action once it intervenes rarely leads to brilliant outcomes. Having reaffirmed his status as a guerrilla, he has ended up thinking very little about what he is doing or — worse still — he has become used to thinking too much after controlling the ball, as if bragging about his audacity. Sometimes it is correct, sometimes it is not. Most of the time, it slows down the maneuver. Sporadically, he is capable of giving a groundbreaking pass and is very gifted to approach the opposite area and finish with force. But his rate of correct decisions takes him far from the top of the ranking of clairvoyants. Nothing explains Arsenal’s decline in the last five years like Xhaka’s leadership.

Like Lucien Favre, Arsène Wenger and Mikel Arteta, the Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic has built the team around Xhaka. To add fire to the boiler, since this summer Petkovic has put Switzerland to press up. He says he wants to play attack. The attempt is moving. But since the return from confinement they have not won a game: 2-1 against Ukraine, 1-1 against Germany and 2-1 against Croatia.

“They have deserved more,” says Luis Enrique. “It’s a very daring team, they love to generate pressure and complicate you a lot.

On the back of the new wave of Swiss daring rides its captain, Granit Xhaka, exemplary and execrable for the same cause.