Popular fashion brand Fashion Nova has released sexy costumes for Halloween and has faced mixed reactions from customers. Reported by the Daily Star.

So, on the brand’s Facebook page, some outfits from her festive collection appeared, in particular, a tight-fitting lilac jumpsuit, which completely opens the model’s left arm and chest in the advertising photo. The assortment also includes multi-colored body-thongs, which the models presented in combination with fishnet tights, long gloves and wings of fairy-tale characters.

Photo posted by @fashionnova

Fashion Nova subscribers were embarrassed by the overly revealing costumes and they spoke on this topic in the comments. “You should not come to a children’s party in clothes that are suitable only for the bedroom”, “These things are suitable for striptease, not for Halloween”, “In this form, I would be ashamed to appear even in front of close friends,” some criticized.

However, other users liked the designers’ ideas. “I will be the most attractive at the holiday, thank you!”, “The best costumes, this is brilliant”, “I ran to order a bodysuit!” – they approved.

Earlier in October, shoppers did not appreciate the overly explicit design of the new Fashion Nova swimsuit model. In a picture posted on the brand’s Instagram account, the model posed in a two-piece swimsuit with golden triangular cups. Social network users found them too small for her breasts.