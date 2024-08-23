For the first time in the region, Mexico and probably the United States will have the first female presidents in history, which would be interesting in terms of relationships, differences, tensions and agreements. And, above all, as a mirror, because what happens on one side will end up being reflected on the other side. That remains to be seen and, hopefully, to be celebrated. For now, in this sexist country, for the first time, a female president is in the highest position of power. She has been gradually presenting her cabinet and highlights the recent creation of the Women’s Secretariat for various reasons, including its origin and also for its enormous potential. The agenda is not yet public, but its head, Citlalli Hernández Mora, one of the youngest in the cabinet, has given general lines in the press. With little information we can infer something and with the very significant creation of this new Women’s Secretariat, we can celebrate, question and even anticipate some of the closest and most urgent problems to be resolved. The creation, appointment and context in which the Women’s Secretariat was created already tells us a lot, so why not start with the most basic thing: the name.

Naming the president in the feminine is a historic event and is also part of the official discourse. One of the presidential decisions before starting work is the creation of this Secretariat, thus elevating the issue of gender to the highest level. Although Sheinbaum had already done so in her Government in Mexico City, now she takes it to another level. The first thing to say is that it is a very positive political gesture, since it now has the stature of all the secretariats; in terms of budget, it must be equal to the Secretariat of Education, the same as the Secretariat of Health, as with the rest, and this means that both economically and symbolically, gender issues will soon have the same importance on the country’s agenda. Contrary to what happened with the gender issue in Argentina with the entry of Milei, without wanting to add fuel to the fire for friends over there. The existence of this Secretariat of Women is no small thing, on the contrary, it is also the recognition of one of the greatest failures of the six-year term that preceded it, which disdained gender issues in various ways. And its creation also opens the door for us as a society to demand that the government address these issues, since there is already an authority that appoints them.

The word Secretariat also suggests that for the first time it will be possible to have transversal public policies, that is, that the interests of this Secretariat can intersect with the others, since by being in a horizontal line they can influence and modify each other. In other words, it is the promise that the gender perspective and women’s rights will be, for the first time, part of the national agenda.

It may seem like an orthographic detail, something unimportant, but spelling is political and the “a” makes a historical difference by naming the Secretariat of Women and not the Secretariat of Women in the singular, but in the plural. In this case, this decision speaks of greater inclusion, of a deliberate decision to give elasticity to the term in this diverse country, not encompassing it in that non-existent and stale singular, but naming all women. The poorest and the privileged, the youngest and the oldest, those who voted for Morena and those who did not vote for Morena, that is: all, that is the commitment in the election of the plural. For example, in the area of ​​care, where there will be a lot of work to be done, it should not only be about working women who need to leave their children in daycare, but also about those who have children with disabilities and require full financial support to be able to provide care, as well as women with disabilities and, at the privileged end, also address the issue of the wage gap and parity in the workplace. The plural includes the entire spectrum, which brings us to one of the blind spots so far: what does the new secretariat understand for all women? Does it include trans women, dissidents? Not only is it desirable and necessary that it does so, but this is a sensitive point for the Government to begin with, which promises to defend, for the first time, women’s rights, beyond ideologies.

One of the biggest challenges facing the new Women’s Secretariat is precisely the origin of its creation: Morena’s stance of disdain precisely towards women’s rights. The disdain was so great in the official discourse and on the part of López Obrador, to the point that it became one of the weakest points of his six-year term and was also one of his main antagonisms that curiously gave way and motto to the now “time of women.” However, that stance caused several cases of violence against women to escalate, such as feminicides – ten, eleven a day – and now, that weight and this task falls on this new Secretariat. One of its main tasks will be not only to attend to the victims of violence in its most terrible consequences, such as attending to the mothers who are searching for them, it will have to focus not only on the consequences but also on the prevention of gender violence. This is where the most work needs to be done so that public policies across the board prevent girls born in these years and the younger generation of women from having to experience violence on different levels, from the minor to the most atrocious. From daycare, health services, gender roles in textbooks to workplaces free of gender violence, to name a few essential stops.

López Obrador found the greatest resistance to his six-year term in women’s struggles, in the marches, the mothers who searched for land, defenders of the territory. It was one of the weakest points, and what was so attacked, criminalized and revictimized by the State, now gives rise to a much-needed Women’s Secretariat that will now be headed by the former General Secretary of Morena. What does this mean? Citlalli Hernández Mora is 34 years old, a feminist activist, a trained journalist, Senator of the Republic and a member of Morena. Her profile, on the one hand, has everything to promise the good performance of this new and urgent Secretariat, however, on the other hand, her origin contains the great challenge of always putting women’s rights before any partisan ideology. The creation of this Secretariat is already a change in itself, but to maintain it and make a change in the course of this problem from which it is born, it must always put women’s rights before the principles of a party. This is the biggest challenge for her as a civil servant.

One of the most urgent and central issues of the new Secretariat is the right to abortion throughout the country, in the states where it is lacking, as well as everything related to reproductive rights, both abortion and assisted reproduction in the public sector, which is one of its blind spots, as well as gynecological-obstetric violence in the public sector, gynecological care and special care for trans women. Violence, of course, is the tip of the iceberg, but it is not everything. The new Secretariat, although it has a work agenda, being new and serving half of the population in this issue that the previous six-year term left at such a sensitive point, must be, above all, the Secretariat of Listening in order to really give meaning to the same thing it names: containing the enormous diversity of all women. Because just as spelling is political, and, as Pessoa says, grammar is more perfect than life, it is not only time for women, but also to understand for the first time who all of us women are. Don’t let us down, Citlalli!

