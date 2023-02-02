With the approval in November of the Euro 7 pollution standard by the European Commission, which will enter into force for cars and vans on July 1, 2025, and two years later for trucks and buses, a new regulation is included to pollutant emissions that do not come from combustion, now also limiting emissions from brakes and wheels.

And it is that the brake discs emit, in each braking, small dust particles called ‘PM2.5 emissions’. They are ultrafine particles up to 2.5 micrometers in diameter, that is, about

200 times smaller than a grain of sand.

This size allows the particles to bypass the body’s natural filters: nose and throat, reaching the lungs when inhaled and passing into the bloodstream. The possible consequences: cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and respiratory accidents.

In this sense, according to studies by the National Institute of Applied Sciences in Lyon, brake pads cause 20,000 tons of suspended dust per year. Of these, 9,000 million tons remain

suspended in the atmosphere. Thus, some estimates suggest that the friction between the pads and the brake discs alone is already responsible for a fifth of the pollution generated by cars.

Brake pads and discs work on the basis of mutual destruction, that is, they wear and produce dust while generating enough friction to slow down the car, converting the car’s kinetic energy into heat during braking in a volume that is directly related to the speed and weight of a car.

Manufacturers such as MANN+HUMMEL, a specialist in particle filtration that has been working for years for

counter particulate emissions brakes, have launched a brake filtration system on the market. And it is that originally, the brake pads contained asbestos. However, the discs are responsible for most of the brake dust. The pills are only responsible for 30% of those emissions. The reason, the larger surface area of ​​the discs compared to the size of the pads.