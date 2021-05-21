Wado de Pedro sent an informal emissary to make a concrete proposal: a poll to open a negotiation, with the intention of lifting the meat strike. It was on Wednesday afternoon, when the Casa Rosada evaluated the strong support that the protest measure was going to have. Also, when within the cabinet a strong internal on the success of curbing meat exports.

A reproachful fight involving five ministers, a secretary of state and an arduous debate in the Quinta de Olivos. The members of the Liaison Table evaluated Wado de Pedro’s proposal on Thursday. In the secret of its four members – and by video – the offer was reconstructed.

Mario Martínez – presented himself as an advisor to the minister – transmitted that Wado wanted to open this dialogue with a specific slogan: reopen exports in exchange for a commitment to an immediate reduction in the price of meat. The Interior emissary added: “A price cut now, which lasts until the elections.”

At the Liaison Table there was surprise and silence. The proposal was temptress, but it was contradicted by the belligerence of Paula Español and the media bombardment of Alberto. They are convinced that Cristina wants to choose the countryside as an enemy.

That is why Carlos Iannizzotto, the leader of Coninagro, counterattacked: he proposed take the invitation to dialogue seriously, as long as De Pedro himself is the one who calls the negotiation. The other members of the Mesa agreed.

The corrals of the Liniers Hacienda Market, empty this Thursday on the first day of the field strike. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The leaders also proposed incorporating Felipe Solá into the -eventual- dialogue. “The chancellor – they said – is not like Spanish, because he knows the problem.” It happened this Thursday when they evaluated the first day of protest: there was 90% adhesion and the price of the farm increased on Wednesday 28%.

The secret history of the measure hides multiple factors. First a millionaire business and the central impact on inflation. The measure was taken by the failure of anti-inflationary policy and because Spanish was always behind the events.

The official implemented severe controls since October. And from there inflation did not stop rising. Cristina’s environment began to stir her up. They accused her of being timid and complacent with the price makers. Spanish dusted off old ideas of Guillermo Moreno, the civil servant who was a collector of failures.

Now it was Axel Kicillof – again – who pushed for the drastic measure. Kicillof is uneasy about The damage What inflation does in the suburbs, Cristina’s stronghold. The price of meat pulverize social plans and meager genuine income. Paula Español went to Quinta de Olivos last Saturday with the drastic solutions.

The President had just arrived from Europe and became engrossed in the matter. He also summoned Santiago Cafiero and Matías Kulfas. The official went with the end caps. He proposed two drastic measures against the field, whom he blamed for taking advantage of international prices. He argued Cristina’s favorite thesis: that businessmen are “bad” and seek social harm with their decisions. Something almost childish. In the 1960s, Aldo Ferrer already explained how markets work. Spanish was specific in the proposed measures. Spoke first to increase withholdings on soybeans, cereals and meat.

Spanish also suggested cutting meat exports in the meantime. There a strong exchange took place. Cafiero noticed the conflict that it generated with the field. Kulfas objected and led to the search for an agreement with the refrigerators. They say that he does not support the ambition of Spanish and the attempt of the secretary of sawing the floor. Kulfas also warned of the reaction from the field. The minister had set up a dialogue with the entities and considered that it was necessary to deepen the dialogue.

The Secretary of Commerce, Paula Español, suggested the measure against the refrigerators. The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, warned of the consequences. Photo Emannuel Fernández

They were ideas that Felipe Solá proposed to Alberto a two-month period ago. The President asked the Chancellor to “Help” with ideas to Paula Español. That dialogue between Español and Solá was a clash of planets. Solá –was governor and secretary of Agriculture– knows the sector a lot. He proposed an agreement with the large refrigerators and agree on a price for the “asado” of the Argentines.

Spanish did not listen to him and chose the confrontation. That mediation ended badly. Felipe complained in Olivos: “You can’t work like that.”

The Liaison Table affirms that Cristina seeks with these measures to return to choose the field as an electoral enemy. Polarize, regenerate the pride of the Gurkish militants unmotivated by the troubles of the missteps.

This was stated in Tuesday’s meeting of the Table. Daniel Pelegrina and Jorge Chemes were very combative. They spoke of mobilizing producers. Carlos Achetoni and Ianizzotto put cold cloths on. Both affirmed that an immediate confrontational path would play Cristina’s game.

The curb on exports would be a pilot test by the Instituto Patria to deepen the fight. Alberto did not summon Olivos to the Minister of Agriculture, the supposed manager of meat policy. Luis Basterra found out about the measure with the official announcement. I was hopeless. The minister could not even comment and only dedicated himself to taking responsibility: “I am against the proposal of Spanish.” It was when he spoke with the heads of the Liaison Table. The four reproached him for the decision and the official, fed up and powerlessHe replied: “They don’t mention Olivos to me.”

The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Basterra, evicted because he learned of the closure of meat exports when the announcement was made. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

During the meeting in Olivos there was a communication with Martín Guzmán. It was by phone. Guzmán tried to remove the body from the conflict. He did not confront. The “troika” Cristina-Axel and Máximo they are looking for it and they do not want to expose themselves. The minister spoke – diplomatically – of looking for other alternatives and slipped a warning: Dirigist measures complicate negotiations with the IMF.

There was an attempt last Friday to make a technical close with the Fund. Sergio Chodos attended the Congress on Thursday and entrusted it to Sergio Massa. But it did not prosper. At the last minute the negotiation in Rome was thwarted. Technical differences continue. “The time was not enough,” the delegate at the IMF justified himself a day later.

Alberto said little about the meeting with Francisco. The Pope would have criticized the way Vilma Ibarra acted to change the vote of several senators in sanctioning abortion.

But promised to help with debt. Francis is taking a crash course in finance: in the Paris Club there is evidence that the Vatican is in a delicate economic situation due to the pandemic. In the Casa Rosada they are very confident because of a secret meeting that took place between Francisco and Kristalina Georgieva. So far, just hermeticism.

Is about “Argentinisms” of the officials: to think that the Pope is going to solve for them what they are incapable of doing. Also, that Georgieva, because she is a Catholic, will “turn a blind eye” to nonsense from the Frente de Todos.

Cristina put another stone in the way: there is a unanimous and unusual rejection of the business world to his attempt to control prosecutors. The vice president, in the midst of the pandemic and appalling poverty, only cares about herself and her allegations of corruption.