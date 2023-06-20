Pedestrians in a street market in Medellín (Colombia), in May 2021. Edinson Arroyo (Bloomberg)

On the connecting threads between the policies of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and the fluctuations in the official exchange rate of the peso against the dollar, all kinds of argumentative speeches have been deployed in recent weeks. To explain the phenomenon, economists prefer to appeal to factors such as the good health of the price of a barrel of oil, the decrease in the gap in the trade balance or the momentum of foreign direct investment, among others. Broad financial sectors argue, however, about the drift of the social reforms of the first left-wing government in the country and its impact on the attitude of international investors who, in theory, distrust abrupt changes.

A paradoxical position that portrays some invisible market players with an evil smile before the misty legislative prospects of a government contrary to their interests. The economist and politician for the centrist Green Party Solomon Kalmanovitz even qualified in an opinion column in the daily The viewer “malicious” those who underline the hypothesis. Instead, it reviews a series of macroeconomic factors to support his article titled The economy, alright. In view of what has happened with the exchange rate lurches of recent weeks, it does not seem prudent, in any case, to rule out any of the formulas that, among the economic and financial jargon, have contributed to reach an improbable final verdict.

The dollar in Colombia is exchanged today at around 4,168 pesos and the movements of the needle are moderate. Inflation in May stood at 0.43%, half that registered in the same period a year ago. Today there are few analysts who project an unexpected shock with enough force to push the currency down again, as in November 2022 when it broke the psychological barrier of 5,000 pesos. Felipe Campos, an analyst at Alianza Fiduciaria, explains that there are two rules that have been quite difficult to refute in the last 20 years: “The behavior of the dollar in the region is very similar. The economic structure of each country provides nuances, but there is an evident connection in the direction of the movements. In the same way, the dollar in the region goes where the dollar goes in the world. It is very unusual to see a country break with the regional or global trend”.

The economist Andrés Zambrano, an academic at the Universidad de los Andes, agrees and warns that all the graphs show that since August of last year the Colombian peso has performed much more modestly than other currencies against the dollar. “The macroeconomic numbers that economists have used to explain the recent appreciation of the peso, like the current account, have been good since last year,” argues Campos. “The Colombian economy had one of the highest growth in the world in 2022. Positive variables and, however, they did not manage to lower the dollar level.”

The analysis by Andrés Pardo, director of strategy for the region at XP Investments, revolves around concepts such as trust and uncertainty, two instruments as ancient as they are full of unknowns. Pardo says that since last year he has spoken with hundreds of large investors around the world who are concerned about the behavior of the peso and the course of government policies. “Before assuming the presidency, Petro had already announced that he was going to declare a state of economic emergency. Then there were the promises about the end of the oil contracts in a country whose fiscal accounts depend a lot on oil income”, explains Pardo. And he concludes: “No one likes to be told that the political difficulties of a government are reflected positively in the markets. But neither is it a secret that left-wing governments arouse a lot of mistrust among investors.

To ground the movements of the financial world, it is worth remembering that it is a somewhat ethereal, sensitive universe, and full of apprehensions. Their transactions are supported, for example, by country-risk reports, such as Moody’s, which establish a rating for each country based on its solvency to pay debts in international markets. For this reason, just when President Petro took office last August, hundreds of investor clients of firms like Pardo’s began to “move their participation or Colombian shares or bonds to invest their assets in another emerging country. Investors always want to reduce their exposure, they don’t like chance so much or the political risks that affect the economic indicators that interest them,” says the former Vice Minister of Finance.

Felipe Campos adds that the dollar market is like any other. And that his movements are marked by the most basic rules of the economy: supply and demand. If for any reason foreign investors, through financial channels, withdraw their dollars from a market that is highly dependent on the reference currency, the shock wave is easily perceptible in the daily lives of its citizens. And if the demand for dollars is above the supply, the price of each US bill rises and, in general, life for Colombians becomes more expensive. To the above, it is clear, the layers of structural, domestic and local, global and even some speculative factors are added.

The massive transactions of some investors who have probably never set foot on Latin American soil, and their influence on local events, are part of a scheme to which analysts have marked the timeline since the first presidency of Brazilian Lula da Silva in 2002, going through the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 2018, until the dismissal of the Peruvian Pedro Castillo last year. The pattern repeats itself: left-wing candidates who propose to subvert the order of countries with certain institutional weaknesses and a sudden process of depreciation of their currencies against the dollar. “It doesn’t matter to the investor that there is more or less social investment in a country,” sums up Felipe Campos, “the investor is only interested in there being clarity in the economic management of the country and that this translates into fiscal stability and a plan where their investments have a guaranteed return”.

