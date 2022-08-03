On July 14, 2022, Ayman al-Zawahiri, Bin Laden’s successor at the head of al-Qaeda, broadcasts his last speech from the refuge of Kabul. The theme is not original. It is about specifying the theoretical aspects that underpin the practice of jihad on a global scale, under an equally traditional title: “The issue of the century, or the crusaders through the centuries.” According to his usual ideas, “the aggression of the crusaders” against Islam today continues to have the same character and their response is based on monotheism (tawhid) and must consist of jihad until the triumph of the true faith. .

Such must be the fundamental content of preaching (dawa), aimed at achieving the unity of believers in the fight against their enemies: “national governments, international legality, atheism, secularism, oppression and injustice, military occupation and Christianity. Without forgetting “the establishment of Israel in the heart of the Islamic nation” and the occupation by Spain of Ceuta and Melilla.

The heritage of the Muslim Brotherhood



Until those last words, al-Zawahiri remains faithful to the legacy of the radicalization of the Muslim Brotherhood, which in Egypt had advocated the Islamization of society, combining preaching and violence. One of its intellectuals, Sayyid Qutb, broke the balance in favor of violent action against an apostate (falsely Muslim) power. The perfect social system, based on the sovereignty of Allah, was to be imposed, through jihad, on the ignorance (yahiliyya) of the infidels of the day, heirs of the “pagans”, enemies of Muhammad in the seventh century.

The story dissolves into an eternal return of the fight for the true faith against its adversaries. The Muslim Brotherhood organization forgot this absolute priority, which is why al-Zawahiri, in the wake of Sayyid Qutb, declared it “suicidal and criminal.”

The assassination of Anuar al-Sadat in 1981, in whose plot he was implicated, marked the beginning of the era of jihad, which al-Zawahiri led after being released from prison in 1984. It was the spark that ignited the Islamic Revolution: “the bloody chapters of this revolution continue to unfold day after day.

The foundations were laid for the future confluence of the reactive fundamentalism of Sayyid Qutb from Egypt, with the resurrection of another fundamentalism, the extreme of Abdul Wahhab in Saudi Arabia. This terrorism will not be the fruit of misery, but of the discontent of an elite located at the crossroads of an archaic mentality and a world governed by foreign and infidel powers.

The war in Afghanistan served as a meeting point for both currents. With an apparently welfare purpose, Bin Laden created the al-Qaeda organization “to help, both militarily and financially, oppressed Muslims throughout the world.” The victory over the Russians served as a model: «If Russia could be destroyed [vencida]America can be beheaded,” bin Laden had said before the 2001 attacks.

The legitimation of 9/11



Abdel Bari Atwan, reflects the crossroads of influences between Bin Laden and al-Zawahiri: «The rise in audacity and violence of al-Qaeda’s actions, together with the manipulation of the media -the entry on the scene of cyber-terrorism- and the development of the psychological strategy, were the contributions of al-Zawahiri, in addition to the priority of international action. Al-Zawahiri had been critical of Bin Laden’s statement [en 1998] of jihad to the United States. He would have told bin Laden that the United States would never take him seriously as long as his complaints were reasonable. Faced with this, al-Zawahiri advocated resorting to the means of sowing terror, taken from the life of the Prophet, particularly in the attacks against his Jewish adversaries. Killing them was secondary; he recounted the horror that such actions would sow in America.

Al-Zawahiri published in London his justification for the 9/11 attacks: Knights under the banner of the Prophet. He advocated the constitution of a unitary power, a caliphate, in charge of expelling the infidel invaders – Israel and the United States – from dar al-Islam. This being unattainable in the short term, he had to strike, harass the enemy with all kinds of weapons, carry out suicide operations. He expects “a long road of jihad and sacrifice.”

In 2004-2005, the attacks in Madrid and London seemed to herald a new, asymmetric form of world war. The conquest of Afghanistan by the American army deprived al-Qaeda of its main operational platform, control systems improved and despite the progress of cyber-terrorism, via the Internet, the tide was somewhat controlled.

Mobile terrorism gave way to the development of a decentralized al-Qaeda, with each territorial section provided with an Intelligence Department. That’s where the Islamic State starts. “Without digital technology,” Bari Atwan wrote, “it is highly unlikely that the Islamic State would have even come into existence, let alone be able to survive and expand.”

the horror competition



Bush came to the aid of the jihadists with his crazy invasion of Iraq. The vacuum thus created was covered by the initiative of the Jordanian Musab al-Zarqawi, who arrived months before the war and was willing to join al-Qaeda, but from the even more radical assumptions of Takfirism; he hated the Shiites, the majority Muslim heretics in the country, “a sect of polytheism and apostasy.”

In addition, it will take the exemplary nature of terror far beyond the al-Zawahiri attacks, opening it with the beheading of an American businessman in March 2004 and an attack against the great Shiite festival of Ashura, causing 185 deaths.

Al-Zawahiri had to react, in a letter dated October 11, 2005. He accepts the constitution of a caliphate, with the idea of ​​supranational expansion, but thinks that the war against the reprehensible Shiism breaks the unity of Muslims against America, the true enemy. He also does not accept the slaughter of hostages and the exhibition of executions, “one of the things that the Muslim people will never find digestible.” The opposition remained until the defeat of the Islamic State in 2019.

The existence of al-Qaeda seemed secondary to the prominence acquired by its competitor. Fernando Reinares has proven that this is a false impression: “When President Biden speaks that Al Qaeda has been degraded or diminished [crea] a mistake that confuses public opinion, because the branches of Al Qaeda operate today in North, East and West Africa, as well as in the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula or in South Asia…». Although it continues to operate on a global scale, the physical disappearance of the Islamic State has returned the primacy to al-Qaeda.

There were two ways to produce death, as seen in the 2015 Paris attacks: revenge in the wake of the Prophet, from al-Qaeda against Charlie Hebdo, and mass takfirist terrorism, from the Islamic State in the Bataclan room.

The war action that on May 2, 2011 produced the death of Bin Laden, taking al-Zawahiri to the leadership of al-Qaeda, which he already exercised before. Action open to debate and reminder of the importance of abandoning Afghanistan in 2021, by recovering its role as a sanctuary for Islamic terrorism.