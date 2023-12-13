A study investigated the reasons why the brain look for a reward. The research was developed by scientists from the Allen Institute, the Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute at Columbia University, the Champalimaud Center for the Unknown and the Seattle Children's Research Institute and sheds new light on this mystery.

The team of scientists revealed how dopamine not only signals a reward, but also guides animals to focus on the specific behaviors that lead to these rewards through trial and error.

Dopamine, a key chemical messenger in the brain, is known to play a crucial role in this process. But it's still unclear how exactly the brain links specific actions to the release of dopamine.

The results of the study were published in Nature.

Brain: That's why it seeks a reward

Interestingly, research also shows that the brain's reward system can rapidly and dynamically alter an animal's full range of movements and behaviors. This highlights a sophisticated learning strategy in which behaviors are not just reinforced, but actively shaped and refined through experience, said Rui Costa, DVM, Ph.D., the study's senior author.

“When you reinforce a behavior, we often think it's just that action,” said Costa, president and CEO of the Allen Institute. “But no: you're changing the entire behavioral structure. And what was really surprising was how quickly this all happened.”

To uncover this information, the team collaborated with engineers and neuroscientists at the Champalimaud Center for the Unknown to develop a new “closed-loop” system capable of linking specific mouse actions to dopamine release in real time.

The researchers equipped mice with wireless sensors to track their movements within a simple controlled space. They then fed this data into a machine learning algorithm, which classified these actions into distinct groups. The researchers then used optogenetics, a method of controlling neurons with light, to stimulate dopamine neurons once the mice performed predefined “target actions.”

They found that the mice rapidly changed their behavior in response to the release of dopamine. Initially, they not only increased the frequency of the target action, but also of similar actions and those that occurred a few seconds before the dopamine release. Meanwhile, dissimilar-to-target stocks quickly declined. Over time, this refinement became more precise, with the mice becoming increasingly focused on the exact action that led to the release of dopamine.

The study also examined how mice learn a series of actions, revealing a key process similar to rewinding time to understand what leads to a reward. When the actions that activated dopamine occurred further apart, the mice learned more slowly. This shows that longer waits between actions make it more difficult for mice to connect the sequence with the reward.

Essentially, actions right before the reward are quickly understood and improved, while earlier actions are perfected more gradually. This “rewinding” process reinforces the behavior and helps the mice progressively identify which precise actions and sequences produce the reward.

The findings could impact fields as diverse as education and artificial intelligence (AI), said lead author Jonathan Tang, Ph.D., assistant professor at University of Washington Medicine-Pediatrics, Seattle Children's Research Institute. For example, allowing exploration, mistakes, and gradual improvement in the classroom may be more in line with our brain's innate learning processes.

In artificial intelligence, information could lead to more sophisticated and efficient learning systems. By better replicating biological learning processes, we could create artificial intelligence that better adapts to new data and situations.

This study offers deeper insight into how our brains learn and adapt through trial and error, whether you're a scientist or a puppy.

“We take a lot of things for granted about how things work, including credit assignment,” said Tang, who began research with Costa while at Columbia University. “But it's when you really start to dive in that you realize the complexity. This is why people do science: to understand the truth of the matter.”