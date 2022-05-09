The brain in space changes and astronauts often talk about the effect of the overview effect, or the cognitive change that makes you realize the fragility of our world once you see it in the interplanetary vacuum.

However, space travelers experience more than just psychological changes, in fact there would also be neurological changes, with their brains actually changing from being in space.

A new researchpublished on Scientific Reportslooked at the scans MRI of 15 astronauts before their long stay in space, immediately upon their return, then after one month, three months and six months, and these were then compared with 16 non-astronauts who acted as a control champion, however check if the brain actually changes in space.

The analysis showed that astronauts experience increases in perivascular spaces – the regions of the brain that surround the blood vessels where cerebrospinal fluid flows – after long-duration space flights, and although this was a major change, there seemed to be no problems with. the balance or visual memories of the astronauts, suggesting that there were no problems.

“These findings have important implications as we continue space exploration. It also forces you to think about some basic basic science questions and how life has evolved here on Earth. “

stated in a statement thesenior authordoctor Juan Piantinoassistant professor of pediatrics (neurology) at the Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine.

How the study was carried out to see if the brain changes in space

Once in space, the fluids in our bodies shift, with this being one consequence of the fact that gravity doesn’t pull everything downour body undergoes changes, including the elimination of red blood cells, to achieve balance or homeostasis again.

The fact that the brain in space changes appears to be a consequence of this and is first seen in astronauts before and after their first flights. Veteran astronauts, on the other hand, do not appear to experience any changes in perivascular space before and after the flight.

“Experienced astronauts may have achieved a kind of homeostasis”

Piantino said.

The perivascular spaces in the brain are considered the underlying “hardware” of the glymphatic system. This is the system that cleans the brain of metabolic proteins and works best in deep sleep.

When the glymphatic system is not functioning too well, there is an accumulation of metabolic proteins, which has been associated with the development of dementia. Perivascular spaces are known to widen as a person ages.

“These results not only help to understand the fundamental changes that occur during space flight, but also for people on Earth who suffer from diseases that affect the circulation of the cerebrospinal fluid”

Piantino said.

This isn’t the first study to examine the brains of space travelers. A previous report saw an increase in the amount of gray matter in the upper part of the brain and a reduction in the lower part, again a consequence of a shift in the cerebrospinal fluid.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!