There discovery was made by Airi Yoshimoto, of the University of Tokyoand it could change the way we treat arrhythmias, pain and anxiety. Thanks to his researchit is possible to study the brain circuits that control the heart rhythm even in rats, paving the way for new therapies.

The Role of the Brain in Controlling the Heart

Although the heart rate While it is primarily controlled by the autonomic nervous system, it is known that it can be intentionally altered through training. Activity How relaxation, meditation, and breathing can slow the heart rate, allowing humans to remain without breathing for several minutes.

These techniques could have significant applications in the non-pharmacological treatment of various cardiac disorders, such as arrhythmias, and in the control of acheanxiety or depression. However, what happens at the level of neural circuits is still little known.

The rat study

To learn more about these mechanismsJapanese researchers have developed an experimental model using rats. By stimulating some regions of the brain, in particular the neocortex and the medial forebrainobserved that rats learned to reduce their heart rate within 30 minutes. After five days of training, the rats showed a reduction in heart rate of about 50%.

The neural circuitry that induces bradycardia extends from the anterior cingulate cortex to postganglionic parasympathetic neurons in the heart. This work could greatly aid new laboratory studies, using rats as models for a phenomenon that has so far been impossible to replicate in animals.

