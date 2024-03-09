How much do our emotions depend on our senses? Our brain and our body react the same way when we hear a scary scream, see a disturbing shadow or smell a sinister smell? And does listening to happy music or seeing a colorful landscape bring the same joy?

In one study groundbreaking published in Science Advances, researchers have revealed new insights into the intricate relationship between emotion and perception.

Does the brain use specific or abstract sensory codes to construct emotional experiences?

Led by a team of Italian neuroscientists from the IMT School of Advanced Studies in Lucca and conducted in collaboration with the University of Turin, the research project investigates whether the brain uses specific or abstract sensory codes to construct emotional experiences.

“Emotion and perception are deeply intertwined, but the exact mechanisms by which the brain represents emotional instances have remained elusive,” says Giada Lettieri, a psychology researcher at the IMT School and lead author of the study.

“Our research addresses this fundamental question, providing critical insights into how the brain organizes and represents emotional information across different sensory modalities and as a result of past sensory experience.”

To conduct the study, the researchers showed the film “101 Dalmatians” to a group of 50 volunteers and monitored the brain activity associated with the unfolding of the film's plot with functional magnetic resonance imaging.

Viewers of the film in the scanner were both typically developing individuals and congenitally blind and congenitally deaf volunteers, who were presented with the audio playback and silent version of the film, respectively.

The researchers also asked a group of 124 independent participants to express and rate their emotions while watching the same film outside the scanner, trying to predict the brain response of people with and without sensory deprivation while experiencing amusement, fear and sadness, among other emotions.

“Including individuals with congenital sensory deprivation – blind and deaf – in the experiment is a way to analyze and decipher the contribution of sensory experience to the neural mechanisms underlying emotions,” explains Luca Cecchetti, researcher at the IMT School, and senior author and studio supervisor.

“Our results show that emotion categories are represented in the brain regardless of experience and sensory modalities. In particular, there is a distributed network that includes sensory, prefrontal and temporal areas of the brain, which collectively encode emotional instances.

Of note, the ventromedial prefrontal cortex has emerged as a key location for storing an abstract representation of emotions, which does not depend on prior experiences or sensory modalities.

The existence of an abstract coding of emotions in the brain means that, although we are tempted to believe that our emotions depend directly on what happens in the world around us, it is our brain that is wired to generate emotional meaning regardless of whether we are able to do it. see or hear.

“In a world where sensory-deprived individuals are often overlooked, it is essential to understand how mental faculties and their corresponding neural representations can evolve and refine without sensory input, so as to further advance the understanding of emotions and the human brain. ”, says Lettieri.

Emotions come from a 3-centimeter area of ​​the brain

The entire set of our emotions is represented topographically in a small region of the brain, a 3-centimeter area of ​​the cortex, scientists report in a study conducted at the IMT School of Advanced Studies in Lucca, Italy.

The discovery of this “map” of emotions comes from work conducted by the Molecular Mind Laboratory (MoMiLab) directed by Professor Pietro Pietrini, and published in Nature Communications.

To study how the brain processes the distinct basic components of emotional states, researchers at the IMT School asked a group of 15 volunteers enrolled in the study to express, define and evaluate their emotions while watching the 1994 American film “Forrest Gump ”.

For the entire duration of the film, the 15 volunteers reported their sensations and respective strengths scene by scene on a scale of 1 to 100. Their responses were then compared with those of 15 other people who had seen the same film during a functional magnetic session. magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study conducted in Germany.

The imaging data was obtained through “open science,” a platform through which scientists from different laboratories can share their data so that anyone can replicate their findings or use the data for new experiments, as in this case.

To unravel the cortical regions involved in emotion processing, scientists used “emotional ratings” to predict the brain's fMRI response.

The correspondence between functional characteristics and the relative spatial arrangement of distinct areas of the cortex was then used to test the topography of affective states.

As the researchers found, activation of temporoparietal brain regions was associated with affective states felt at a specific moment, providing a map of emotional experience.

The data analysis by Giada Lettieri, first author of the study together with Giacomo Handjaras, both Ph.D. students of the IMT School and their collaborators, shows that the polarity, complexity and intensity of emotional experiences are represented by transitions gradual in the right temporo-parietal territories.

The spatial arrangement allows the brain to map a variety of affective states within a single area of ​​the cortex.

In summary, the right temporo-parietal junction can topographically represent the variety of affective states that people experience: what emotions they feel at a given moment and how much they perceive them.

The process resembles the way senses such as sight or hearing are represented in the brain. For this reason, researchers have proposed the term “emotionotopy” as a principle of emotion coding.

Historically, emotions have often been considered a “separate” human faculty, distinct from cognition. But this view has recently been challenged by various studies showing that many affective responses can influence cognitive processes such as decision making and memory.

The IMT School study adds new details to this more recent view that the principles responsible for representing sensory stimuli are also responsible for mapping emotions.

“This study is also an interesting example of open science and data sharing initiatives in neuroscience,” said Luca Cecchetti, senior author of the paper and assistant professor at the IMT School. “The fMRI data were collected by Michael Hanke and colleagues at the Otto von Guericke University of Magdeburg and published publicly on studyforrest.org.

This allowed us to leverage high-quality neuroimaging data while saving resources and time. Following the same principle, we have released data and code at osf.io/tzpdf/ .”

“Analyzing the brain correlates of the elementary factors that modulate the intensity and quality of our emotions has important implications for understanding what happens when emotions become ill, as in the case of depression and phobia.

These studies are bringing psychiatry closer to other fields of medicine in the objective research of biological correlates of feelings, which were subjective”, commented Professor Pietro Pietrini, psychiatrist and co-author of the research, director of the MoMiLab of the IMT School.

Love and fear are visible throughout the brain instead of being limited to any one region of it

In the field of affective neuroscience, rival theories debate whether emotional states can be considered as an activity of only certain brain regions.

According to a new doctoral thesis from Aalto University, an emotional state influences the functioning of the entire brain and individual emotions are not localized only to specific regions of the brain.

“Biologically, an emotion is a state of the entire brain at a given moment. For example, the brain can interpret certain patterns of actions, memories and bodily changes as anger,” explains doctoral student Heini Saarimäki.

Different emotional states of the participants were evoked with films, mental images or guided imagery based on narratives. Next, a machine learning-based classification algorithm was trained to link specific emotions and related brain data.

The classification algorithm was then tested by feeding it new brain data and measuring how successfully the algorithm recognized the correct emotion based solely on the brain data.

The method for measuring brain activity is based on measuring changes in blood oxygen content in the brain and provides information on brain activation with millimeter precision.

The researchers were particularly interested in emotion-specific brain maps of emotions, that is, maps on the localization of emotions in various areas of the entire brain. By analyzing whole-brain activity, a machine learning algorithm may be able to determine the emotional state in question.

Saarimäki and his colleagues found that brain maps of basic emotions such as anger, happiness, sadness, fear, surprise and disgust were to some extent similar across people.

Basic emotions appear to be at least partly biologically determined, while social emotions – gratitude, contempt, pride and shame – are largely built on experience. In social emotions, differences in brain activity between people are greater than in basic emotions.

The classification algorithm makes more errors in distinguishing emotions that have similar brain maps than with emotions whose brain maps have little in common. This information can be further compared to how people subjectively interpret certain emotions.

Positive emotions, such as happiness, love, gratitude and pride, are more similar both in subjective experiences and in terms of brain activity.

Negative emotions, such as fear, anger, and sadness, on the other hand, have a similar basis in brain activity as a group.

Brain activities during negative social emotions such as shame, guilt, and contempt, in turn, closely resemble but differ from brain maps of basic negative emotions.

“We also found that the accuracy of emotion classification appears to be related to individual differences in emotional processing, such as the ability to feel empathy.

We want to look in more detail at how individual differences, for example in empathy, are linked to the functioning of the brain's emotional systems. A separate research project to investigate this is about to start,” explains Saarimäki.

The study findings benefit the treatment of mental health disorders or diseases related to memory loss, both of which appear to be clearly linked to emotional disorders. A better understanding of the brain mechanisms of different emotions can be useful for planning and correctly directing treatment.