And you thought Brabus’ everyday creations were crazy already. This is the all new Brabus 900 Crawler. Built to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the tuner from Bottrop. It is a desert racer with a tubular frame chassis with some sheet metal similar to that of the G-class. The extreme off-roader is not meant for the street.

Fifteen copies of the Brabus 900 Crawler will have to leave the factory over the next three years. Each copy gets the V8 from Mercedes, but drilled up to 4.5 liters and with a power of 900 hp. The sheet metal is made of carbon fiber.

The Brabus 900 Crawler has enough ground clearance

There is (of course) permanent four-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Giant off-road tires, portal axles and 53 centimeters of ground clearance are also included. The suspension travel is 160 millimeters. Enough to overpower a desert or two.

Brabus thinks that even with all the off-road goodies, the two-ton Crawler should sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. No word on how fast he will go on the sand, but we suspect he falls into the ‘blood fast’ category after all. The top speed is limited to 160 km/h to protect the tires.

The interior (if you can call it that) consists of four spicy-looking Recaros made of carbon fiber. They are upholstered in a bright red Silvertex fabric that Brabus usually uses on its boats. The counters and steering wheel come from Mercedes and on the screen you see a special kind of off-road navigation. How much can all this beauty cost? If you are quick you can buy one of the fifteen Brabus 900 Crawlers for 749,000 euros.