Waiting for the new episodes, The Boys is shown with a trailer really special: that of Dawn of the Seventhe Voight-produced film that the Seven shot during the television series.

After the official trailer for season 3 of The Boys, here’s a really nice extra, which takes up the way in which the team of metahumans that you see in the show is managed on a promotional level.

There is no shortage of references to the finale of the second season, since the “villain” of the hypothetical film about the Seven is Stormfront: this was not the original plan, but the public discovery of his Nazi sympathies gave Dawn of the Seven its bad.

References to Zack Snyder’s Justice League are quite evident on the photography front, and not surprisingly the director ironically commented on the trailer: “Congratulations to director Bourke. Thrilled to see his vision realized.”