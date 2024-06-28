The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 received a mixed response from audiences. Still, the fourth seemed to promise a little more and that the series would mend its ways for the rest of the season.. Its final scenes left open some interesting doors to explore.

The fifth episode precisely touched on several of the promised points, but in an unsatisfactory way. Not to mention that several situations that could have led to more at the end were resolved in this same episode and all without advancing the general plot of this season. Here I share my opinion and be careful because there will be spoilers, although minor ones.

What did we think of the fifth episode of The Boys season 4?

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 Again Falls Into Irrelevance

The fifth episode of the fourth season of The Boys focuses on Billy Butcher’s team’s search for the Gen V virus that can wipe out the supers. While on the Vought heroes’ side we simply see them in a series of conferences.

To achieve their goal, Butcher and company go with Stan Edgar, former head of Vought, to make an alliance and try to get the virus. This leads them to a farm where they experiment with this pathogen, but things get out of control with the usual violence of this series.

Source: Prime Video

Although in general the action scenes and some conversations seemed more entertaining to me than the first episodes, it does not mean that this one advanced the plot very little. The Boys. It wasn’t until the last few minutes that we had a reason for this episode. They could have put this ending in another one and made room for more important things.

The Hughie and his dad subplot went nowhere when it had the potential to give the young man a reason to oppose using the virus. We’re left with the Frenchie subplot which is uninteresting, uncontributing and feels pulled out of nowhere. To finish now they want to introduce us to family drama with Mother’s Milk well into this season.

All this makes me think that they are simply prolonging this series for the sake of prolonging it. Especially knowing that season 5 will be the last, I think they should lay the groundwork for the grand finale here.But until now they continue with the virus that we already saw since Gen V and they only come up with very bad excuses for not using it.

If they keep focusing on unnecessary things the rest of the episodes might feel rushed.

Now I want to go a little more into several of the scenes that we saw in this fifth episode of the fourth season of The Boys. The reality is that very few were worth it or really gave us any information regarding the characters and what they experience.

As I mentioned, it’s only at the end that we get a scene that ties into the overall plot of the season. Also halfway through the episode we have a scene with a rabbit that could be important for what awaits Butcher in the following episodes.

Source: Prime Video

Unfortunately the rest of this episode of The Boys It felt like a lot of filler. The Vought conference was all about poking fun at Disney’s D23 Expo and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it didn’t really tell us anything important.

The farm was the most interesting part and even then it was only in moments. Most of the time we just saw the protagonists walking and talking.It’s only when the animals start coming out that the action and unexpected brutality begins. While it was entertaining, they could have left out the whole search for the scientist and the result would have been pretty much the same.

The bad thing is that they already wasted one more episode of the eight they have to tell the story of this penultimate season of The BoysI know three hours might be enough to give us a good buildup, but I still wonder why they insist on going so far off course.

We still don’t know where The Boys will go in its finale and that’s partly bad

I know that part of the charm of series and movies is to surprise us with the twists that the scriptwriters present. However, in The Boys It is no longer so clear what they are going to do. Although in other productions this could work, here I find it more worrying to be so adrift.

The virus remains to be seen while using Ryan once again seems out of the question. After all, here we had another scene where he shows his sadism even though in past episodes we saw that his good side was persevering. It seems that not even the writers themselves know what to do to keep the series alive until the fifth season.

Source: Prime Video

Also, my concern comes from what happened in the third season of The Boys. All of its episodes focused on Soldier Boy as the ultimate weapon against Homelander, only to pull off a script fail that left the leader of The Seven alive for a couple more seasons.

I fear that this season exactly the same thing will happen except with the virus. They will use it somehow but it won’t be effective against Homelander or they will end up losing it somehow. So they will have to give us another way to kill ‘Avenger’ for the final season. But already so far into the game I doubt it will work for them again.

Is there still hope for the next episodes?

As I said, there are still three episodes left in this season which equates to three hours of story. If they play their cards right, they can still arrange everything to give us an amazing season finale, just as its creator promised a few months ago. But my hopes are not very high.

Fatigue is already too evident in The Boys, Well, even his comments and mockery of today’s society were more subtle before, while here they are excessively evident and seem made to cause impact. to tell something relevant. It seems like they’ve forgotten what made this series so good in the first place.

Source: Prime Video

I also think that the last episodes will have to carry on their shoulders the weight not only of this season, but of the future. If they leave fans feeling disheartened about the ones that continue, who will be there to enjoy the ending? I hope with all my heart that they correct course.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.