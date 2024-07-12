The complete series of The Boys comics will be available on newsstands in a series curated by Gazzetta dello Sport.

For the joy of all fans, the best-selling comic created by Garth Enniswhich is the basis of the TV series The Boys, will be reprinted in a collector’s edition. This was made possible thanks to the Gazzetta dello Sportin collaboration with Panini Comics and Dynamite.

The necklace will be composed of 22 volumeswhich include the entire saga with spin-offs and extra content. The collector’s edition will be available in newsstands from 23 July in a full-color version, in 17×26 cm paperback format, at the price of 7.99 euros per volume.

The comic series, created in 2006, has also become known to an audience outside of the world of comics thanks to the success of the TV series The Boys, which recently reached its fourth season and will conclude with the fifth.

The story features, in fact, the Boys, a group of former CIA agents brought together by their leader Billy Butcher to monitor and punish superheroes when their actions go beyond the limit. The comic, like the series, overturns the typical dynamics of superhero stories, without too many filters or turns of phrase.

This reprint It will be a perfect opportunity to catch up on the work that gave rise to the series that is becoming very popular on Prime Video.