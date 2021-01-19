Who knows the comics of The Boys he knows that the series can still be more graphic and explicit. In the arch of Herogasm, we can see how the ‘supes’ go on vacation to an island to let themselves be carried away by their instincts and lower perversions. Will this make it to the TV series?

The one in charge of carrying The Boys at the service of Amazon Prime Video, Eric Kripke, He announced that the aforementioned controversial arc will also be in the series and that should translate into many scenes of explicit sex between many characters of all sizes, colors and flavors.

Eric Kripke He said that everyone had challenged him to do this episode of The Boys and through his account he already said that the challenge was accepted and showed a photo with the script which is written by Jessica Chou.

With this confirmed, we will see how explicit the third season of The Boys. We will see in the previews or leaks of the episode if there will be nudity or scenes with a lot of risque sex. Anything can happen and nothing should surprise us.

The scenes that we will not see in the third season of the Boys

In The Boys comic, precisely in the Herogasm arc, it is possible to see two sex scenes that are perhaps too risque. One has already been confirmed that it will not be in the series.

Which one are we referring to? At the same time that Homelander has relationships with Soldier Boy. It has already been confirmed that we are not going to see this. Then, between pages, there is a clear moment of bestiality that is perhaps unnecessary to describe here. With this you should already get an idea of ​​how strong it gets.

You have to see how far things will take Eric Kripke with the third season of The Boys that has not started recording yet, but at least it is already fine-tuning details to start the production process.

