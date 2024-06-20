After a rather weak start to the fourth season, The Boys He promised a lot with the last scene of the third episode. Now the next one has arrived, so we know if the wait was worth it. Honestly, for me it was much better than the previous ones.

Now we finally feel a little more of everything that made the series so popular, plus it gives us purpose and more intrigue. Not to mention a great performance by Antony Starr as Homelander. Here I will share my opinion with a little spoilers. Be careful.

What we thought of the new episode of The Boys

This episode of The Boys doesn’t take long to drop bombs

Immediately after starting the episode we already have our first very interesting scenes, something we did not have in the previous ones. To start, we are totally confirmed where Homelander went and we also get a short but intriguing time with Butcher.

In addition to this, The rest of the episode focuses a lot on the rivalry between Firecracker and Starlight which could have very serious consequences. As if that were not enough, we know a little more about Sister Sage, who until now remained a great enigma.

Source: Amazon Prime Video.

The best of this episode of The Boys comes in the moments near the end with a trio of revelations involving Homelander, Hughie and Butcher. These are also very well done and leave us wanting to know what else will happen in the following episodes.

Although in general it is an advance, there are still some scenes that seemed unnecessary to me and just for plots that I don’t see a reason for. Again, both are for Kimiko and Frenchie who are still dealing with traumas from their past, but these stories feel quite disconnected from the main thing. Maybe later in the season I will make sense of them, but for now I haven’t.

Brutality is back with purpose

One of my complaints with the first episodes of this season of The Boys It’s just that I felt that many times they used blood and violence just because they could. There is no shortage of violent and brutal scenes here, but at least they fulfill a function. There are some spoilers.

Homelander’s scenes in the laboratory precisely show that he is nowhere near completely losing his mind. In fact, ending those who are there in a certain way is a metaphor for getting rid of his human side, as his reflection told him.

Source: Prime Video

Starlight’s brutal beating of Firecracker is also part of Sister Sage’s master plan. Finally, while she goes through this beating, We have Butcher against a super elastic whose outcome makes us wonder what is happening with the leader of The Boys.

Overall they used this aspect much better to help give more impact to their story. I hope they stay like this in the rest of the episodes, because the action is always entertaining to watch but it is even more so when it serves to emphasize something. This episode got it right.

What could The Boys give us for its fifth episode?

This fourth episode also laid what could be the foundations for what will happen for the following episodes and what they propose is finally interesting. On the one hand we have Hughie’s outcome which already smells like it will be connected to the virus we saw in Gene Vthe spin-off of The Boys. The mystery of Butcher and what he really has inside is also planted, as it could be quite dangerous.

As for Homelander, it seems that he will be more severe when it comes to transforming Ryan into his image and likeness. While Sister Sage seems to be putting together a rather macabre plan that we don’t know how it will end but it will be very interesting to know.

Source: Prime Video

Even A-Train and Ashley could have a potential subplot, as they are both already fed up with Vought and are sort of looking for a way out. Of course without losing their lives in the process. So perhaps they will have a somewhat curious dynamic.

Furthermore, there is still the situation of how The Boys They will be able to defeat both Homelander and Victoria Neuman who is a few steps from the White House. The next episodes have the potential to be very engaging as long as they focus on what is truly important and what interests the audience. What did you think of this fourth episode?

