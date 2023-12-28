













The Boys season 4 – where to watch it, when it comes out and everything you need to know | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









After three seasons and two spin offs, the series is already preparing its return for 2024 with a fourth season. In preparation for it, here we tell you everything we know, its episodes, its possible plot and more.

The important thing about The Boys season 4

What will The Boys season 4 be about?

The fourth season of The Boys paints a somewhat dark picture for Billy Butcher's team. After all, the powerful Victoria Neuman is pretty close to becoming the new president of the United States.. Which is more concerning considering his ties to Homelander.

As if that were not enough, the villain is now in control of his son and is apparently molding him into his image. Not to mention that despite his bad deeds, The leader of the 7 has a lot of approval from the public. He even killed someone in public without many consequences.

Source: Prime Video

The director of the series assured that Homelander's son will have a much bigger role in season four. So everything indicates that The Boys Now they will have to worry about this boy. Especially if he becomes power-mad like his father.

Faced with so much adversity, it seems that the team will have to turn to new allies. Enter actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan's new character, whose name has not been revealed but appears to be a government agent. Will he have a secret weapon to prevent Victoria Neuman's rise to power?

How many episodes will it have?

The fourth season of The Boys It will have eight episodes and the names of most of them have already been revealed. Here we leave them in their original name in English so that you can reach your own conclusions.

Department of Dirty Tricks

Life Among the Septics

We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here

Wisdom of the Ages

Beware the Jabberwock, My Son

To be announced

To be announced

Assassination Run

Source: Prime Video

Something that stands out is that the names of chapters 6 and 7 have not been revealed, so they could be the ones with the most surprises. Furthermore, the name of chapter 9 could give us a clue as to what it will be about. It will be The Boys Will they try to end Victoria Neuman's life once she wins the presidency?

What do I have to watch before The Boys season 4?

Obviously, in order to fully enjoy The Boys season 4 you will have to see the previous ones. But you must remember that the series already has two spin offs in the form of the animated series, Diabolicaland Gene Vwhich is about a group of young people training to be superheroes.

Source: Prime Video

You can easily skip the animated series, but Gene V It will help you better understand the new season. After all, in it we know a possible way by which superheroes could disappear completely. In addition, in its last episode there is a cameo that could open the way to the future and its creator has already said that both series will feed off each other.

When does the fourth season come out?

So far the fourth season of The Boys does not have a set departure date. What is a fact is that it will be released in 2024. After all, its filming has already been completed since April 2023, so the only thing missing is post-production.

Source: Prime Video

According to its creator, Eric Kripke, Its release was affected by the strike of Hollywood actors and writers. So maybe even if we see it this year, it could last until the second half. But we have to keep an eye on it so as not to miss its release date.

Where can I watch The Boys season 4?

Like its predecessors, you can enjoy The Boys season 4 via Prime Video once it premieres. We remind you that in this service the seasons do not release all their episodes at once. They follow a scheme similar to traditional television with the premiere of a new episode every week.

Source: Prime Video

Of course we still don't have a date for its arrival, but while you wait you can watch all the previous ones again as well as their spin offs. They are all available on the same platform so you won't have to keep changing. Are you ready to see Butcher and his boys back?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)