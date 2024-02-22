On this date the first three episodes followed by a new episode every week, with the season finale scheduled for July 18, for a total of eight episodes.

Today Prime Video, Amazon's film and TV series streaming service, revealed the release date of fourth season Of The Boys . It will be available to all Prime subscribers starting from June 13, 2024 . The announcement was accompanied by new official artwork immortalizing Patriot and Victoria Neuman.

Plot and cast

The new episodes follow after the events of the third season finale and those of the Gen V spin-ogg series (always available on Prime Video).

“The world is on the brink,” reads the official synopsis. “Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the control of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Billy Butcher, who has only months to live, has lost both Becca's son and his role as leader of The Boys. The rest of the team is tired of his lies. The stakes will be higher than usual and they will have to find a way to work together and save the world, before it's too late.”

In the cast of the fourth season of The Boys we will see Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti. Instead, among the new entries we find Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.