In a world saturated with superheroes, 'The Boys' stood out for being a raw and stark reflection of today's society. With three successful seasons, the series Prime Video earned a prominent place in the hearts of viewers. The news of the fourth season has created great anticipation, with fans and critics eager to discover what twists and surprises the next chapter of this dark and twisted story will bring.

The wait for the fourth season of 'The Boys' It's been a long time, but Prime Video finally revealed crucial details that skyrocketed anticipation to new levels. In the following note, find out when the new installment of the successful and unconventional series is released.

Watch HERE the trailer for 'The Boys', season 4

When does the fourth season of 'The Boys' premiere?

The release date of 'The Boys', season 4, It will be next Thursday, June 13, 2024. This day, Prime Video will premiere the first three episodes of the series, followed by a new episode each week. This launch strategy seeks to keep the audience engaged and generate continuous conversation around each chapter.

It is important to mention that the recording of season four of the series ended during the first half of April 2023 and that its launch was harmed due to the long duration of the actors and scriptwriters' strikes, which is why it was decided to postpone it.

How many episodes does the fourth season of 'The Boys' have?

Season four of 'The Boys' It will have a total of eight episodes. It will maintain the structure and extension of previous seasons. This format proved to be effective in thoroughly developing the plot and characters, which has allowed the creators to explore in detail the unique universe they have built.

The eight episodes that will make up the new installment of the series will be broadcast weekly until July 18, the date on which the fourth installment of the series developed by Eric Kripke and based on the comic of the same name created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Here we show you the list with the title of each of the episodes of the fourth season of 'The Boys':

Chapter 1: 'Department of Dirty Tricks'

'Department of Dirty Tricks' Episode 2: 'Life Among the Septics'

'Life Among the Septics' Chapter 3: 'We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here'

'We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here' Chapter 4: 'Wisdom of the Ages'

'Wisdom of the Ages' Chapter 5: 'Beware the Jabberwock, My Son'

'Beware the Jabberwock, My Son' Chapter 6: 'Dirty Business'

'Dirty Business' Chapter 7: 'The Insider'

'The Insider' Chapter 8: 'Assassination Run'

Homelander appears alongside Victoria Neuman on the poster confirming the release date of 'The Boys'. Photo: Prime Video

Where can I watch season 4 of 'The Boys'?

As has been the case since its debut, the fourth season of 'The Boys' will be available exclusively in Prime Video. Subscribers to the platform will be able to enjoy the series anywhere in the world, so no one will miss the return of this acclaimed story. Global availability on the platform ensures that fans of the series can follow each episode without delays or waiting.

What is 'The Boys', season 4, about?

“In this season, the world is on the brink of the abyss. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscular thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating her power. Butcher, who only has a few months to live, has lost 'Becca's' son and his job as leader of The Boys. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With more at stake than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late,” says the official synopsis of the fourth season of 'The Boys'.

