The Boys is considered one of the best superhero series, especially the second season, where the gore scenes happened frequently. Apparently, this will be constant in the series as confirmed Laz alonso.

The actor who plays Mother’s Milk in The Boys, gave an interview to the Collider portal, where he spoke of the filming of the third season, which will be more visceral than its predecessors.

“I’ll tell you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she’s in charge of ordering the blood, that’s one of her many jobs. He told me that in the entire season 2 he doesn’t think they used more than a gallon of blood. In season 3, we already have three and a half gallons of blood. That should give you a little hint of where he’s going. “

In addition, Alonso stressed that the creator Eric KripkeWith each season, it is “getting darker and darker”. He also confirmed that filming is half finished and that sanitary measures have not delayed filming as on other occasions.

Antony Starr reflects on how long The Boys should last

Much has been said about the future of fiction, so Antony starr (Homelander) also reflected on the length of the show and assured that this story would still have a few seasons left before reaching its conclusion.

“The length of its duration needs to be dictated by the strength of its story and the qualities that these stories can count on. I inevitably think that if you keep your ears to the ground, you can feel when the train is coming and you need to get up off the tracks, “he told ComicBook.