Good news for those awaiting the release of The Boys season 3in fact next week a new trailer will be released and a new official poster was released to celebrate the event.

In the center of the poster, which can be seen below, and in the foreground we find Soldier Boy who will be played by Jensen Acklesalready seen in Supernatural.

The image takes inspiration from movie posters, and we can glimpse the presence of Black Noir along with other new characters, such as Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery).

So far, fans have only been shown a teaser trailer for The Boys season 3, but The full official trailer will be presented on Monday 23 May 2022before the start of the broadcast of the series that we remember will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022.

This might make more or less sense when we release the trailer on Monday. “

We read in the tweet of the official Twitter account of The Boys.

The poster reads:

For these heroes the battle has just begun “

Top, with the word “Payback” at the bottom center.

A third season photo was released in early May, which featured Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Breast Milk (Laz Alonzo), Franchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) in jumpsuits.

As fans waited for news about The Boys’ third season, an animated series premiered last year.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolico!” was a mini animated series that explored the universe of The Boys, and while most of the episodes were just spin-offs, some instead act as a link to the third season of television.

According to The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke, the last episode of the animated series is certainly canon for the third television season“One plus one equal to his” is in fact centered on Patriot and his arrival in the seven.

In particular, the episode focuses on the relationship between him and Black Noir, and how it began with the cover-up of an accidental murder, which occurred precisely because of Patriot.

According to Kripke, the episode, written by the showrunner of Diabolico! Simon Racioppa turned out to be so handsome that he was made canon for the background behind the two Supers, especially regarding the blond “hero”.

Kripke spoke to Variety:

Yes, the ending is canonical. I think it did a really good job, and we didn’t have any plans to make it canon, just looking at it I said “Yes, that’s exactly what happened.” There is a fair amount of material to understand how deep the connection between Patriot and Black Noir is, enough to give us an initial insight into what will be in the third season of television.

We leave you with such a question, point blank. Do you know that some pictures of alternate variants of The Boys characters have been released?

Don’t you know? Then I fear it is the case that you have to run and read our article, and good reading.