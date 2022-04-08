The Boys is famous for its really over the top storyline, and Season 3 will be no different: the actor who plays Abyss, Chase Crawford, has stated that may not work againbecause there will be some really special scenes.

During ainterview with EW regarding Season 3 of The Boys, the actor who plays Abyss said: “It’s weird, I remember reading things, and you contacted me by text. I have to find it, but I think it was something like “I don’t know if I will be able to work again after this”“.

The story of The Boys tells the story of a group of vigilantes who try to defeat the Seven: a group of corrupt superheroes, paid by the company Vought International who abuses their powers. Chase Crawford plays Kevin Moskowitz, a member of these superheroes who can communicate with underwater lives and breathe underwater. The series also features actors from the likes of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr and Erin Moriarty.

It seems that this “unhealthy” universe has no end. Yes, because there will be a spin-off that sees these superheroes in their version of young adults and already in check by Vought International. It is currently in the early stages of development, but the animated version is not, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, lwhich arrived on Amazon Prime Video some time ago.

As for Season 3 of The Boys, we know it will arrive on June 3rd. Meanwhile, you can enjoy tons of new movies and TV series, just arrived on Amazon’s streaming service. But above all, we are not given to know anything about what Abyss will have to do with shocking enough to put the actor’s entire career at risk. But to find out, just wait about a month and a half. Now there is always little time left for the arrival of the new season.