After the Season 3 finale and Gen V, fans of The Boys they can't wait to find out what will happen in Season 4 of the famous series produced by Amazon Prime Video, which barring unforeseen circumstances should debut over the next few months. To pass the time Rolyat offers us a Starlight cosplayas radiant as the original counterpart.

Starlight, whose real name is Annie January, has the power to absorb the electricity emitted by any electrical device and then release it on the unfortunate person in question via a blinding flash. At the beginning of the series she fulfills her dream of joining The Seven, the strongest and most famous supergroup in the United States. However, Annie soon discovers the harsh reality: the members of The Seven are corrupt and only serve the interests of Vought, a megacorporation that only cares about profits and not about people. At the end of the third season Annie made a drastic decision regarding her career as a superhero, which we are sure will have important implications in the next one.