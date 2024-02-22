













Three episodes will be available that same day and then a new one will arrive every week until July 18.

That will be the epic outcome of this new wave of episodes. So you can expect eight in total, which can be seen in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

To celebrate this announcement, and Homelander's birthday, a new poster is also available. The Boys with this super very well accompanied and suggesting what can be expected from this new installment of the story.

This series from Sony Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios is one of the most successful available on Prime Video and many are waiting for what this new installment has in store. The story promises a lot to fans.

In Season 4 the world of The Boys It is practically on the brink of the abyss. To such a degree that Victoria Neuman, who has the support of Homelander, is closer than ever to the Presidential Office.

Butcher, for his part, only has a few months to live, and worst of all, he has lost Becca's son.

As if that were not enough, he has also lost the leadership of his group, whose members end up getting fed up with his continuous lies.

But once again everyone must work together again to save their loved ones, and at the same time the entire world.

In Season 4 of The Boys Returning are actors and actresses such as Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

Fountain: Prime Video.

To this cast we must add Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, whose roles are still a mystery.

