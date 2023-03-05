The Boys So far, it has three successful seasons on Amazon Prime Video but since it came out it has generated controversy due to its dubbing in Latin Spanish. Especially since several of the character names were changed arbitrarily.

For example, the fearsome Homelander was renamed the Avenger. In the case of The Deep, they adapted it as Deep, which at least is closer to the original term but still did not convince many.

It is because of this that Amazon decided that the series should be redoubled again by another team of dubbing actors and actresses, and incidentally that the original names of the characters were the same in the Latin version.

This to avoid further complaints from the followers of the program. The first dubbing job for this TV series was from the Salvadoran studio BlaBlaBla, and the second, which is now the current one, is the work of the Mexican Plan B3.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

The direction of the new dubbing of The Boys is by Daniel Lacy, while the translation and adaptation was carried out by Patricia Martínez.

In the case of the work carried out in El Salvador, many more people were involved and it even changed between seasons, which could cause some inconsistency.

Something that also attracts attention is the team of voice actors and actresses in the Mexican version, where talent has been involved for several years.

What is the cast of the new dubbing of The Boys?

According to what was announced, the following actors and actresses participated in the new dubbing work of The Boys made in Mexico throughout the three seasons of the series:

– A-Train – Ricardo Bautista

–Ashley Barrett –Leslie Gil

– Butcher – Raúl Anaya

– Homelander – Andres Garcia

– Hughie – Dave Ramos

–Kimiko Miyashiro –Cynthia Chong

–Marvin T. Milk –Salvador Reyes

– Queen Meave – Daphne Gallardo

– Ryan Butcher – Sammir Hernandez

– Serge – Carlos Hernandez

– Soldier Boy – Arturo Mercado Jr.

– Stan Edgar – Gerardo Reyero

– Starlight – Polly Huerta

– The Deep – Daniel Lacy

– Victoria Neuman – Jocelyn Robles

On June 10, 2022, Amazon announced the renewal of the series for a fourth season, so the aforementioned actors and actresses could participate again. Likewise, various spin-offs or derivatives of the main program are in production.

It is possible that some characters from the series are in them in the form of guest appearances or cameos. But the new cast will take precedence.

