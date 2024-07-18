The end of the fourth season of The Boys which promised a lot. Not only because of the events of the previous episodes, but also because its creator shared months ago that it would be an ending that would ‘blow our minds’.. Plus it would forever change the dynamic between the team and its villains.

Since I had the opportunity to see it, I agree that it was one of the most exciting of the season. Not to mention that he keeps his promise to change everything for the main cast. Still, I don’t think it was enough to improve an entire season that felt like it had a lot of filler.

What we thought of the fourth season of The Boys

Let’s talk about this last episode of The Boys

Before we get into the season in general, I want to talk about this latest episode of The Boys. After the promises of its director and how things were left in the previous episode I must say that this fulfilled its role of closing the season very well.

The episode wasted very little time on plotlines that went nowhere and gave us one interesting moment after another. From Hughie’s proposal knowing she’s not the real Annie to the brief alliance with Neuman and the explosive ending. It was definitely the best episode of the season by far.

Source: Prime Video

In addition to being very good, it lays a very good foundation for its fifth season, which we already know will be the last. The Boys. Such as The Empire Strikes Back either Infinity War left practically all of the characters in a very bad state. This only increases the audience’s desire to know what will happen.

On one hand we have a Homelander practically in control of the government, a deranged Butcher with the power to wipe out all the supers in his hands and the rest of the boys captured, with the exception of Annie. Now it’s up to the fifth season to correct the mistakes of this one and give the series a very good ending. The potential is already there, they just have to take advantage of it very well.

The last episode served to cement that many situations in season four led nowhere.

While I consider the last episode to be flawless, it served to highlight much of what was wrong with The Boys in its fourth season. Mainly subplots and some episodes that felt like they didn’t advance the story at all were just forgotten in the end.

From the beginning I talked about my issues with Kimiko and Frenchie who since the third season feel like wasted characters. The first episodes of this one focused on them again with a new love interest for Frenchie and a subplot from Kimiko’s past. We reached the end of the season and both seem like they will be a couple while the young woman has already forgotten the group that tortured her in her childhood. .So why did we waste time on that?

Source: Prime Video

The Mother’s Milk and Annie subplots were also left unfinished or forgotten. Especially the latter since it seemed that her rivalry with Firecracker would be a key point in Sister Sage’s plan. Perhaps his beating of the new member of The Seven was a way to convince her that she was unstable and would kill the president. After all, the assassin who committed the attack took Annie’s appearance. However, this had no impact on the ending. So again, why dedicate whole episodes or sections to this?

The fourth season of The Boys suffered the same fate as the last one but with some changes. In the previous one, they sold us Soldier Boy as the ultimate weapon against Homelander only to not use him. Now they constantly mentioned the importance of the virus for the heroes and of Victoria Neuman for the villains so that in the end neither one was a key piece. Maybe they do it to break the public’s expectations, but it’s already getting tired.

The Boys’ fourth season mostly got the new characters right

Something that seemed to me that the fourth season of The Boys did well overall was its introduction of new characters. On the boys’ side we have the enigmatic Joe Kessler, while with Vought came the new supers Sister Sage and Firecracker.

As for Joe Kessler, he was an interesting character from the start. A character who, like Butcher, seemed to have no limits in achieving his goals. Then came the surprise of episode 6 and he was already positioned as one of the best characters despite not really existing. We’ll see how much control he has over Butcher in the final season.

Source: Prime Video

As for the new villains of The Boys, it’s a mixed bag. On the one hand, Sister Sage is truly an interesting villain who we got to know a lot about and who we are already warned will be a key piece in the next season. While Firecracker started out as an interesting antithesis to Annie, only to become Homelander’s personal milkmaid and be left with nothing important to do.

Adding new characters to a series should always be for the good of the series, whether it’s to bring something important to the rest of the characters or to the plot. Season 4 did a great job with Joe Kessler and Sister Sage. Firecracker still has time to redeem himself for Season 5. Let’s hope they don’t decide to increase the distribution just when we reach the end because this could be counterproductive.

They have everything to succeed in the fifth season but we don’t forgive them for the fourth.

The season four finale is perhaps one of the best of the entire series. It had a little bit of everything we liked about this production, it included some very unexpected moments and left everything ready for the final season. Now we just have to wait for the scriptwriters to concentrate very well on the story they want to tell in order to say goodbye. The Boys.

The fourth season, outside of three episodes, felt like a lot of filler and lacked a clear focus on what they wanted to accomplish. Maybe this was a bit of a product of the 2023 writers and actors strike. Now that everything is calm, they could all work together to give us a grand farewell.

Source: Prime Video

There is a lot of potential, many interesting narrative threads that are left open and return to the past to take advantage of. They left everything set up for a series finale that could be very explosive and put The Boys as one of the best superhero products out there today. Hopefully they won’t disappoint us in a couple of years when we’re already talking about Butcher and Homelander’s last dance.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.