The episode that closed the fourth season of The Boyswhich originally had a very normal entrance, but which had to be modified shortly after, and this is due to a very serious event that occurred in the United States. For those who are not aware, about a week ago there was an attack at the meeting I was attending. Donald Trump with his campaign for the presidency of the country, and it goes without saying, he had injuries in his midst.

Many have noticed the service of Prime Video that the episode was previously called Assassination Run, but has now been completely removed to be named simply as “season finale”, in this we have a Homelander more unleashed than ever. Added to this is a pre-screen that reads: “Any resemblance to recent events is purely coincidental and unintentional.”

They even left the following statement on social media:

With this message, Amazon He wanted to be empathetic to the situation, since the politician almost lost his life in the attack if it weren’t for a miscalculation on the part of the attacker, who was shot down by special agents on the scene seconds after committing the crime. Likewise, one person ended up dying in the incident, and from that moment on security has been tripled to avoid unfortunate situations of this type.

Remember that The Boys Is available in Prime Video.

Via: Instagram

Author’s note: It is a rather strange fact that at least it did not claim the lives of dozens of people, but it is very sad that someone was harmed. Meanwhile, even entertainment products must remain cautious.