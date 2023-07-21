













During San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon showed off upcoming projects coming to Prime Video. One of those who showed the most was precisely The Boys: Gen Vwith some new images of its protagonists. In addition to the confirmation of some returns of the original series.

Among the ‘old’ characters that will appear is the speedster, A-Train; Vought film director Adam Bourke and Ashley, Homelander’s former assistant. It is not yet known what their role will be here, but they will serve to further connect both series.

Unfortunately, due to the Hollywood strike, there was no presence of the new talents of The Boys. However, it seems that Prime Video could have another success on its hands. We’ll know if she’s as crazy as her mother when she arrives on September 29.

What can we expect from The Boys: Gen V?

Although the story of The Boys: Gen V It is still a mystery, Amazon has been very confident in this product. His television chief, Vernon Sanders, had some very positive things to say when talking about the series. Particularly about the great chemistry the new cast has.

Source: Amazon

He also assured that both series will work together, giving his universe more richness and depth. Not to mention, he thinks audiences will be pretty surprised with some of the connections. With those words he only increased our excitement. Will they see her?

