The seventh episode of the fourth season of The BoysThis is the penultimate one we will have for now and as such it seems that its director understood very well what this means. Throughout its duration it gave us context for past events while also laying the groundwork for what is to come.

Although it still has some minor flaws, there is no doubt that we are facing another very good episode in this season. Now we just have to wait for what is set out here to become a memorable season finale in preparation for the conclusion of this series.

The good and the bad of episode 7 of The Boys

The Boys is already closing some plots but it still has flaws

This episode overall did a good job of moving the season’s plot forward to its conclusion. On one hand, we have the creation of more viruses to try and take down Homelander. While we finally understand more of what Sister Sage is trying to do and the why of some events we saw in past episodes of The Boys.

The master plan does involve an assassination of the new president. Although we thought Butcher’s team would try to kill Victoria Neuman, we were wrong. In reality, a new super with the power to transform into anyone will try to assassinate the president. Our boys will have to avoid it although it will be very difficult.

As the name of the episode indicated, this one focused heavily on A-Train and his role as The Boys’ informant. This, in addition to giving him growth as a character, let us know that Sister Sage actually used him to leak the information to Butcher that she wanted. Still, the mystery of Ashley remains, who seems to be changing sides as well, and could do so in an interesting way.

The final minutes also set up everything for the end. Butcher is on his last legs and it looks like Kessler will take over. While Starlight is kidnapped and the super chameleon will use her face to try to kill the president, the season finale is already shaping up to be very exciting.

There was no shortage of intrigue and unexpected moments in the chapter.

Something I must applaud about this episode is that it had several unexpected moments along with its good revelations. Not to mention that, although very short, it gave us a bit more action again. In addition to once again letting us see how angry Homelander can be, it also revealed more of his vulnerability.

The confrontation between The Boys, The Deep and Black Noir was also one of the best moments of the episode. Especially with the unexpected help from A-Train and the revelation that the new Noir can fly. The way he was presented makes one believe that he will have an important role either in the next episode or in the fifth season.

We also cannot overlook the betrayal of the scientist who tried to kill Kimiko in order to escape. Surely no one expected it and for a moment it seemed that we would be left without the young and brutal assassin. Although this transition just gave the team what they wanted.

Finally we have a scene that I think could confirm a fan theory. In the end, it will be Ryan who ends up with his own father. We’ve seen several times that she doesn’t agree with his way of doing things and this episode showed us a moment that could be the breaking point between the two. Time will tell if this theory comes true in the fifth season of The Boys, but it seems more and more likely.

At the same time that it sets us up for what looks like a great finale, it showed us that some things in this season of The Boys didn’t make sense.

I’ve talked a number of times about the first episodes of this season and how they didn’t add anything. This episode serves to reinforce those beliefs, particularly with Kimiko and Frenchie. The stories they tried to give you in the first episodes only served to extend their length.

Here Frenchie, who turned himself in to the police because of his guilt, is back as if nothing had happened. While Kimiko’s plot and her past are only resolved in a conversation with Frenchie where they both talk about their trauma of being murderers. Very nice and all, but it doesn’t advance the overall plot of The Boys at all.

What can we expect from the season 4 finale of The Boys?

As I said, the final episode of the fourth season of The Boys It could be the most interesting of the series and perhaps one of the best of the entire series. Now the question is who will be victorious, because even if the protagonists prevent the assassination of the president, there is still a lot at stake.

That’s without counting the current state of Butcher whose bad side could take control of his actions. At the same time we don’t know what powerful creature is inside. I’ve never been as interested in the next episode this season as I am now, and I’m sure many fans are. Thank goodness the season managed to recover from a rather weak start.

