Amazon Prime Videos released the first trailer for Gen Vthe new spin-off TV series of The Boysarriving in 2023 and focused on an original story and detached from the standard one, even if connected as a reference world and the presence of some recurring characters.

Based on what you can see in the first video, it looks like the rate violence and blood is substantially in line with the one present in the “regular” series, but the general tone seems different and perhaps a little more serious, even if it is difficult to establish at the moment.

The story centers on Godolkin University, a college specializing in the education of superhumans, obviously built and operated by Vought.

Despite the lowering of the average age of the characters, it seems that even the protagonists of Gen V still have to deal with bloody murders, absurd powers, occult machinations and obviously a lot of blood. Between characters known from the main series that reappear in this one we can see A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and Adam Bourke (PJ Byrne).

Otherwise, the cast is largely new and includes Jaz Sinclair, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Clancy Brown, Chance Perdomo, Jason Ritter, Alexander Calvert, Shelley Conn, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

Among the oddities that can be glimpsed in the trailer there is also the presence of Muppets-style puppets which, evidently, have their own role within the story, obviously between the comical and the disturbing. There’s no release date for Gen V yet, but the series is expected on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. On the other hand, it is possible that The Boys 4 will also arrive in the same year, as Karl Urban himself seems to have suggested.