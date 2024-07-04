A new episode of the fourth season of The Boyswhich is somewhat controversial. In its history, none has caused as much discussion and mixed reception as this one. This is because some users already consider that things are being dragged out and that this season has no reason to exist.

However, the sixth episode is again a return to everything that made this series known. It has the proper touch of violence and grotesque acts that we expect from the boys, but without forgetting their characters and advancing the plot. So far, I think this is the best episode of the fourth season and I’ll share with you the reasons why. Be careful, there will be spoilers.

What we think of the sixth episode of The Boys

The Boys Season 4 Episode 6 Finally Has Something to Tell in Almost Every Scene

Something that this season sinned a lot of The Boys the thing is Several of its episodes told practically nothing. The second one took us to a convention from which we got no information. The fifth one gave us a whole episode on a farm where only at the end we got some progress on the general plot. But here that changed.

For the first time this season, we get a clear idea of ​​what Homelander and his closest new ally, Sister Sage, are up to. Aside from that, we get a rather macabre revelation about the future Billy Butcher wants. This builds tension and sets up an interesting scenario for both villains and heroes.

The truth is that it makes sense that they do it now, because The Boys There are only two episodes left in its fourth season and the fifth will be the last. Although I think that they should have focused on presenting these conflicts to us from the beginning, they still come at an opportune moment.

Another notable point of this episode is that although it has violence and grotesque situations, these are in line with the plot. What happens with Hughie is just a means to obtain information that ultimately helps the team know what they are up against. Plus, the director of this episode, Karen Gaviola, made it quite entertaining to watch and with important information for the audience at almost every moment.

The grotesque and crazy moments did not leave aside their characters

Another thing I applaud about this episode is that it gives us moments to learn about the characters’ motivations and give us revelations about them. Particularly a couple of the villains from this season of The Boys: Victoria Neuman and Sister Sage.

Both share a scene where we finally learn why Sister Sage helps Homelander and also gives more weight to Neuman’s mission. There may even be an alliance formed heading into the season finale that could make them even more dangerous than Homelander.

The final moments of the episode also give us a revelation about Butcher. While several fans of The Boys They saw this twist coming for a while, it is still well done on stage. This revelation now makes us care more about the team leader, and not just because of his illness.

There was a very well-done combination of entertaining moments with character growth that was missing this season. This helps viewers become more interested in what is coming next, which side will be victorious, and how they will achieve their goal. It’s a great way to get us on track to the end.

The premise that started The Boys is completely in the spotlight here.

One of the aspects that made it interesting The Boys was the premise that superheroes are not as perfect as other media portrays them. This is very evident in this episode where we see even more of the strange customs and dark secrets of its ‘heroes’.

In fact, a large part of the episode revolves around Tek Knight, whom we met in Gen V. While we learned a bit about his tricks in that spin-off, here he is completely exposed. Besides being a parody of Batman, he turns out to be a racist and a sadomasochist.

The Deep and Black Noir also share a curious moment that shows how insecure they are and how they use violence to give themselves power. Not to mention Homelander, who is once again up to his old tricks with his worrying addiction to breast milk.

Finally, it also changed the game a bit by showing Homelander as a kind of idiot who doesn’t really know what to do with all his power. Which will surely have a big impact for its last episodes and the final season of The Boys.

What can we expect from the final episodes?

Now that the risks have increased so much for The Boys As for The 7, it will be interesting to see how the next episodes develop. Just based on the names of these we can already guess that they will be full of quite a bit of intrigue and excitement.

The next episode is called The Insider. This tells us that Homelander’s hunt for the infiltrator helping Butcher and company will finally end. Since last season, viewers know that he is A-Train so we fear for his life.

After this will come the final episode of the fourth season of The Boys that it’s called Assassination Run. This shares the name with a number of the comics on which the series is based. In the print, it is precisely when Homelander takes control of the United States government.

So the sixth episode was perhaps just the appetizer before the real conflicts begin in the last two episodes. Now we just have to hope that they don’t let us down and that they leave us very interested in what they could give us for the final season.

