At the moment hollywood is going through a complicated situation, given that a few weeks ago a writers’ strike has been taking place that unfortunately has not ended at this time. This means that many productions have delayed their release schedules, including those that are highly anticipated from the different platforms.

Among the affected programs is The Boys, series that recently had its third season released and that now delays the fourth until there is positive news about the strike. What should be clarified, in April the filming had already finished, but there were still lines to be written on post-production issues, and that clearly could be from the narrator.

Here what is shared by Eric Kripke andno Twitter:

#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal! 2) To take that sting off, here’s fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8Z —Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2023

The last of the seasons is one of the most acclaimed, having an ending that paints for the bright future of its characters, to which is added the question that a spinoff of the franchise is planned. That means that this last program will also suffer from a delay, this in case there are still things to write.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This strike is already delaying many projects, since news regarding Disney, Marvel and Star Wars was only reported in previous weeks. So, the most enthusiastic of The Boys will have to wait a long time.